Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North and West Chelmsford
The Massachusetts town of Chelmsford, chartered in 1655, consisted of five villages. In the 1820s, industries related to the production of cast iron, textiles, and textile mill machinery made their first appearance in the North village along Stony Brook. Its social and economic life became aligned with the new industrial city of Lowell, and there had even been talk of secession from the Centre village in the mid-1800s. A golden age of industrial expansion and production occurred from 1875 to 1910. Industry in the West village consisted of blade and textile manufacturing in two locations, also tied to water power on Stony Brook, but this community was aligned socially and economically with nearby Nabnasset village in Westford. Discover the golden age of the North and West villages in photographs and learn about the people who made it happen.
A resident of West Chelmsford since 1977, Fred Merriam is passionate about preserving vintage images and sharing local history. Merriam edited and published the third official Chelmsford town history in 2011 and has written three other historical books. Images of America: North and West Chelmsford includes many vintage photographs never seen before, and all have been thoroughly researched and interpreted for the historical record and reader's enjoyment.
Where: Barnes & Noble
98 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803
When: Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
