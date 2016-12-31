News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Verrex Opens New Hong Kong Office
The global AV systems integrator adds a second Asia Pacific hub to meet higher expectations for video conferencing, collaboration and other advanced audio visual systems by technology adopters in the region
"The Asia Pacific region continues to be a source of unparalleled business opportunities and Hong Kong plays an important role in maximizing this region's potential," said Kwok. "Our commitment to operations here is an incredible source of value to global and national organizations that have run into challenges related to standardization, adoption and support of their AV investment. Verrex is committed to be their local partner and champion throughout East Asia and around the globe."
Verrex will celebrate its Hong Kong office opening on 12 January 2017 with an invitation-only event for partners and key manufacturers in the region. In attendance will be Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr., CTS.
"Over the past several years, Verrex has undergone a transformation of its global model," said Berry. "Our ultimate goal is not a sizable footprint, but a strategic one that allows us to globalize our capabilities based on an evolving client profile. The Hong Kong market's appetite for superior AV solutions and services told us that we needed to be on the ground here. I look forward to results from the hard work and dedication our Hong Kong team, led by David and Alex, will deliver and to their contributions to Verrex's unified vision and mission."
Verrex's Hong Kong office is located at 15/F, 80 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and can be reached at +852 2781 5928.
Contact
Theresa Hahn
***@verrex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse