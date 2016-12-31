Verrex Opens New Hong Kong Office

The global AV systems integrator adds a second Asia Pacific hub to meet higher expectations for video conferencing, collaboration and other advanced audio visual systems by technology adopters in the region

Contact

Theresa Hahn

***@verrex.com Theresa Hahn

End

-- Verrex, the APEx-certified global provider of superior AV technology solutions and experiences announced today the opening of its new Hong Kong office. Hong Kong joins Shanghai as the second office to open in Asia and the fifth globally for the 70-year-old systems integrator. Located in the metropolitan hub of Wan Chai, Verrex Asia Ltd. will deliver the company's entire AV systems integration and global managed services portfolio to Hong Kong, China and other Asia Pacific markets. Overseen by Verrex China/Asia Pacific Business Director, David Kwok, and Senior Sales Manager, Alex Chan, CTS, Hong Kong mirrors the integrator's North American HQ including Sales, Engineering, Project Management, Field Installation, Field Service, and Service Desk and will support a multinational and regional client and partner base."The Asia Pacific region continues to be a source of unparalleled business opportunities and Hong Kong plays an important role in maximizing this region's potential," said Kwok. "Our commitment to operations here is an incredible source of value to global and national organizations that have run into challenges related to standardization, adoption and support of their AV investment. Verrex is committed to be their local partner and champion throughout East Asia and around the globe."Verrex will celebrate its Hong Kong office opening on 12 January 2017 with an invitation-only event for partners and key manufacturers in the region. In attendance will be Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr., CTS."Over the past several years, Verrex has undergone a transformation of its global model," said Berry. "Our ultimate goal is not a sizable footprint, but a strategic one that allows us to globalize our capabilities based on an evolving client profile. The Hong Kong market's appetite for superior AV solutions and services told us that we needed to be on the ground here. I look forward to results from the hard work and dedication our Hong Kong team, led by David and Alex, will deliver and to their contributions to Verrex's unified vision and mission."Verrex's Hong Kong office is located at 15/F, 80 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and can be reached at +852 2781 5928.