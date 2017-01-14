 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Niagara Falls
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amherst
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Niagara Falls in World War II

Local author Michelle Ann Kratts will be signing copies of book
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* Niagara Falls
* New York

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Amherst - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

AMHERST, N.Y. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Niagara Falls in World War II

Local author Michelle Ann Kratts will be signing copies of book

Niagara Falls, both a natural wonder and a tourist destination, played a prominent role on the homefront during the Second World War. Many men and women worked diligently stateside in wartime industrial plants. One of the area's largest employers, Bell Aircraft, produced P-39 Airacobras and P-63 Kingcobra fighter planes. The company also contributed to more than thirty thousand aircraft for America and its Allies. Other residents, including Mayor Edward W. Mirrington Jr., were called to serve. Through numerous personal interviews, photos and wartime recipes, author and local historian Michelle Ann Kratts honors the World War II efforts of locals both at home and abroad.

About the Author:

Michelle Ann Kratts has written, edited or contributed to several books of local interest, including The Italians of Niagara Falls (Vols. I and II) and Angels on the Battlefield: Niagara's Civil War Past. She is presently a librarian at the Lewiston Public Library, and she holds degrees from Niagara University, the University of Toronto and the University of New York at Buffalo.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1565 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Suite 300

Amherst, NY 14228

When: Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share