Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Niagara Falls in World War II

Local author Michelle Ann Kratts will be signing copies of book

--Niagara Falls, both a natural wonder and a tourist destination, played a prominent role on the homefront during the Second World War. Many men and women worked diligently stateside in wartime industrial plants. One of the area's largest employers, Bell Aircraft, produced P-39 Airacobras and P-63 Kingcobra fighter planes. The company also contributed to more than thirty thousand aircraft for America and its Allies. Other residents, including Mayor Edward W. Mirrington Jr., were called to serve. Through numerous personal interviews, photos and wartime recipes, author and local historian Michelle Ann Kratts honors the World War II efforts of locals both at home and abroad.Michelle Ann Kratts has written, edited or contributed to several books of local interest, including The Italians of Niagara Falls (Vols. I and II) and Angels on the Battlefield:Niagara's Civil War Past. She is presently a librarian at the Lewiston Public Library, and she holds degrees from Niagara University, the University of Toronto and the University of New York at Buffalo.Barnes & Noble1565 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Suite 300Amherst, NY 14228Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com