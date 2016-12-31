 
Industry News





Michael Henderson Announces The Following Tour Dates!

FENIX: 919 Fourth Street San Rafael CA., USA Feb 4th! THE PROMONTORY: 5311 S. Lake Park Ave Chicago IL., 60615 USA Feb. 11th THE NEW RED ROOSTER 13334 Almeda Road Houston TX., 77045 USA Valentine's Day Feb 14!
 
 
Coming Soon! Michael Henderson and Full Band!
Coming Soon! Michael Henderson and Full Band!
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The veteran Dance/Funk/Soul/R&B/Jazz-Fusion Rocker states, "I'm bringing with me my "BIG BAND" to give audience members a truly magical and memorable "BIG MICHAEL HENDERSON MUSIC EXPERIENCE!"

Michael Henderson, his music and his voice are legendary!  The concerts with his incredible band is a full musical experience!  Henderson's music became the sound of the '70s soon after he signed as a solo artist with Buddah Records (later known as Buddha Records) subsequently embarking upon an extraordinary solo career! Michael Henderson is an icon in the entertainment industry selling over 25 million records with several number one hits!

A child prodigy, Michael Henderson has more than (5) decades of musical experience and know-how in the business of music, music recording, performance production etc., and "BRINGS IT!"...  Each show is a musical history and presented with finesse only a seasoned pro could deliver!! Before recording, touring as a solo artist, Henderson honed his skills as a backing musician for some of the greatest talents in the industry! IE., Miles Davis (for many years playing alongside Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Mtume, Reggie Lucas) Stevie Wonder! The Fantastic Four, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, The Detroit Emeralds and not to mention the ground breaking music he wrote and produced with Producer/drummer Norman Connors ("You Are My Starship" "Valentine Love" duet w/Jean Carn and "We Both Need Each Other" featuring Ms. Phyllis Hyman!! The Michael Henderson duets, "At The Concert" featuring Roberta Flack "Take Me, I'm Yours" featuring Rena Scott and Tony Award nominated vocalist/actress Phyllis Hyman left her wildly successful Broadway show, "Sophisticated Ladies" for which she was awarded the "Theater World" award to join longtime friend, Michael Henderson in a New York recording studio to record the classic lovers' anthem, "Can't We Fall In Love Again!" All proved to be wildly successful, well received duets selling millions of copies and very much lauded today!

Michael Henderson is the proud recipient of countless Awards, Gold & Platinum Record Plaques, Certifications, Keys to many cities, since his early days of playing Bass Guitar! In addition, for past and continued contribution(s) to music, September marked the month of a Black Tie Gala; Philadelphia, The City of Brotherly Love where he received the prestigious "LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD of MERIT" from President/CEO Vannessa Jordan-Gaston of the esteemed group, "The National R&B Music Society Inc.! Having written, sang, and played bass on Phyllis Hymans' first top ten hit, & "We Both Need Each Other" Michael Henderson went on to record with Ms. Hyman the classic, "Can't We Fall In Love Again", considered TODAY to be one of the top ten duets of ALL TIME! His taste for singing duets only heightened with the sultry vocals of ROBERTA FLACK on the also, Henderson penned hit, "At the Concert!" Additional chart-toppers would include the Michael Henderson penned, "Valentine Love" & a classic lovers' anthem featuring the sassy, jazzy vocals of Jean Carn! Let us not forget, the soulful single, "Take Me, I'm Yours" featuring the steaming highs of Ms. Rena Scott!! There is so much to this legendary entertainer, If you missed MH , "AT THE CONCERT" the first time, make sure you GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY and BEFORE THEY ARE GONE!!

California: Fenix: http://www.fenixlive.com/show/michael-henderson/

Chicago: http://www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?dispatch...

Houston: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michael-henderson-valentines-day-love-affair-concert-tickets-30433601722

Today Henderson's music has been re-discovered, recorded and/or SAMPLED by a new generation IE., (Beyonce', Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Maysa Leak, Conya Doss, NAS, GURU, Tamia, LL Cool J, Rick James and more) keeping the music alive and Henderson kept busy by satisfying a loyal audience!~  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY63N9uYjN0



Stay abreast of all tour dates, subscribe: MICHAEL HENDERSON
"If you can't be there, please share!"

SUBSCRIBE:  http://www.youtube.com/lovesbass
FACEBOOK:   http://www.facebook.com/MICHAELHENDERSONINFO
TWITTER:      http://www.twitter.com/@thestarship
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/yourstarship

Don't miss your opportunity to experience a MAESTRO!~  For booking / inquiries contact: starship2005@earthlink.net

Onyx Navaronne
bestcommpr@gmail.com
Click to Share