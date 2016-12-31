News By Tag
New Online Shopping Centre Seeks Retailers Of British Made Products
Vendors who are looking to build an online audience will find that selling goods through Britannia Centre will be an important stepping stone in improving their web presence. Companies will get their own store logo and banner, and they will be able to reach customers more directly than through other websites. All shops are categorized, which will help customers find what they're looking for more quickly and improve their shopping experience.
A number of British focused businesses have already begun listing their products on the site, including Silver Sensations, Tricia Cole Jewellery, and Great British Bespoke. New vendors will have the opportunity to build on the success that is already being seen in this market.
For customers who are looking to respond to Brexit by building up British manufacturing again, this site is a unique opportunity to buy products made in Britain. This will support both British industry and British businesses. For businesses who already make and sell within Britain, this website will be a way to connect with customers who are engaged in supporting the British economy.
To find out more about becoming a seller on Britannia Centre, please visit the company website (https://www.britanniacentre.co.uk/
About Britannia Centre
Britannia Centre was conceived pre-Brexit, during the talk from large European countries about the collapse of the British economy and denying trade deals with Great Britain. Despite popular belief, there are a great many high quality items still made in the United Kingdom. The company aspires to make shopping for British products manufactured in Britain easy for our customers.
Media Contact
Michael Vaughan
admin@britanniacentre.co.uk
