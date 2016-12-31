New Online Shopping Centre Seeks Retailers Of British Made Products

 
Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- A new online shopping centre, Britannia Centre, is pleased to announce that they have space for additional shops and businesses interested in selling their British made goods online to British and overseas customers. All products sold through the website will be made within the United Kingdom, and their business will focus on British and overseas consumers.

Vendors who are looking to build an online audience will find that selling goods through Britannia Centre will be an important stepping stone in improving their web presence. Companies will get their own store logo and banner, and they will be able to reach customers more directly than through other websites. All shops are categorized, which will help customers find what they're looking for more quickly and improve their shopping experience.

A number of British focused businesses have already begun listing their products on the site, including Silver Sensations, Tricia Cole Jewellery, and Great British Bespoke. New vendors will have the opportunity to build on the success that is already being seen in this market.

For customers who are looking to respond to Brexit by building up British manufacturing again, this site is a unique opportunity to buy products made in Britain. This will support both British industry and British businesses. For businesses who already make and sell within Britain, this website will be a way to connect with customers who are engaged in supporting the British economy.

To find out more about becoming a seller on Britannia Centre, please visit the company website (https://www.britanniacentre.co.uk/) and peruse the section on becoming a seller. They never charge listing fees or sign up fees, and the company has built in robust front end and back end support to help those who might be less familiar with website design build a strong company online. The first 100 vendors to create seller accounts and add at least twenty items will receive a bonus of only 5% commission on sales for the lifetime of their presence on Britannia Centre. Logon today to find out more!

About Britannia Centre

Britannia Centre was conceived pre-Brexit, during the talk from large European countries about the collapse of the British economy and denying trade deals with Great Britain. Despite popular belief, there are a great many high quality items still made in the United Kingdom. The company aspires to make shopping for British products manufactured in Britain easy for our customers.

