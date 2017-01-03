News By Tag
Joyce West Retires from Sidwell
GIS Account Manager and Client Relationship Manager for Sidwell, Joyce West retires this month.
Joyce joined The Sidwell Company with prior experience working on automated mapping/facilities management (AM/FM) development for a major Midwest electric utility company. She has more than 25 years of cartographic experience working within the data conversion and mapping industry. In previous capacities, Joyce gained experience with electric utility and telephone utility mapping projects. She has developed projects for local government, school districts, real estate, map publishers, and water resource and transportation applications.
Looking back on her time with Sidwell, Joyce commented, "I value my 23 years with Sidwell; it's been a rewarding career. It was always invigorating to work with colleagues that are so bright, dedicated, and engaged to bring sound and useful solutions our clients. Sidwell, being an employee-owned company, also included a lot of fun times. My husband and I now move forward to our next adventures."
Tony Pellettiere, Sidwell's Vice President of Business Development stated, "Joyce's ability to understand her customer's needs and provide them with solutions played a key role in establishing the Sidwell name in key territories over the years. I wish Joyce well in retirement and her contributions to Sidwell and our customers will be missed."
Moving forward, Brian Baker and Bill Wetzel will assume responsibility for representing Sidwell to Joyce's clients. (http://www.sidwellco.com)
