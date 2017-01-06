News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for The Network Imperative
The author believes that today's digital network businesses--best exemplified by Amazon, Alphabet (aka Google), Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft--deliver far greater growth, profits, and value than traditional, incumbent firms like Walmart, GE, GM, and Boeing. However, the best practices they have implemented in their firms are available to every organization. They include:
1. Recognizing the value of digital networks and platforms. Organizations that invest their resources in digital platforms and virtual network business models outpace the market by growing faster, scaling with lower marginal costs, and generating greater value. Leaders, partners, and customers of network organizations also benefit from the fulfilling, mutually rewarding relationships that successful network organizations create.
2. Developing digital strategies and platforms to create network effect. Network and platform organizations operate with a different mindset than traditional organizations. They see excess capacity and under-utilization (homes, friends, knowledge, and capabilities)
3. Implementing customized network and platform business models. Business leaders can customize their growth and profits by identifying their current business models, evaluating all their assets (especially intangibles)
4. Becoming network leaders in every sector. Top-performing business leaders are adaptive. They invert their old beliefs, take in new ideas, and adjust their mental models to operate in new ways that focus less on what they have or do and more on what the network has, can do, and can offer. In addition, they are open to exploring new ventures and business models as market needs change.
Jan 06, 2017