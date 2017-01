New Business Book Summary Available for The Network Imperative

The Network Imperative

Digital transformation is impacting every industry, and the performance gap between the early and late adopters of digital platforms andis widening. Considering this accelerating reality, organizations need to transform their business models to keep pace or they will fall prey to today's digital elite. In, Barry Libert, Megan Beck, and Jerry Wind demonstrate how incumbent (non-digital, non-, non-platform)organizations can grow and profit by shifting their capital (time and money) from tangible, physical, firm-based offerings to embracing intangible, digital,-based business models. The authors provide 10 levers every organization can pull and a 5-step process to pivot toward greater growth and profits in today's hyperconnected world.The author believes that today's digitalbusinesses--best exemplified by Amazon, Alphabet (aka Google), Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft--deliver far greater growth, profits, and value than traditional, incumbent firms like Walmart, GE, GM, and Boeing. However, the best practices they have implemented in their firms are available to every organization. They include:. Organizations that invest their resources in digital platforms and virtualbusiness models outpace the market by growing faster, scaling with lower marginal costs, and generating greater value. Leaders, partners, and customers oforganizations also benefit from the fulfilling, mutually rewarding relationships that successfulorganizations create.and platform organizations operate with a different mindset than traditional organizations. They see excess capacity and under-utilization (homes, friends, knowledge, and capabilities)where others see limited opportunity and full utilization. They focus on "access" versus assets.. Business leaders can customize their growth and profits by identifying their current business models, evaluating all their assets (especially intangibles), envisioning their new digital business models, building the right team and board, and measuring the right metrics using today's machine learning and big data.Top-performing business leaders are adaptive. They invert their old beliefs, take in new ideas, and adjust their mental models to operate in new ways that focus less on what they have or do and more on what thehas, can do, and can offer. In addition, they are open to exploring new ventures and business models as market needs change.