Baby K'tan Baby Carrier Named Winner in The Bump Best of Baby Awards
Fifth Annual Best of Baby Awards to Honor the Top Fertility, Pregnancy and Parenting Products
"We are excited to be chosen as the Best Baby Wrap winner of the Baby-on-the-
"As the leading pregnancy and parenting resource for millennial parents, we provide a one-stop shop for reviews, comparisons and detailed information for parents to purchase and add products to their baby registries with confidence,"
About The Bump
From the creators of The Knot and The Nest, The Bump gives first-time millennial parents the lowdown on fertility, pregnancy, birth and babies with stage-by-stage content, expert advice, breaking news, style inspiration and interactive tools—across all of our platforms (including our apps, mobile and desktop site). At The Bump, we aim to empower new parents and parents-to-be with expert content and advice,personalized advice and checklists and more.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLCis a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.
Contact
Baby K'tan, LLC
Alyson Daley
***@babyktan.com
