 
News By Tag
* Award
* The Bump
* Babywearing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Davie
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Baby K'tan Baby Carrier Named Winner in The Bump Best of Baby Awards

Fifth Annual Best of Baby Awards to Honor the Top Fertility, Pregnancy and Parenting Products
 
 
BestofBaby_SocialMediaPost
BestofBaby_SocialMediaPost
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award
The Bump
Babywearing

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Davie - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

DAVIE, Fla. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Baby K'tan is pleased to announce the selection of their Original Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as a 2017 winner of The Bump Best of Baby Awards. (http://www.thebump.com/best-of-baby) This prestigious awards program by The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, honors excellent achievement in fertility, pregnancy and parenting products, and has quickly become the go-to list that every expectant and new parent consults when registering for baby. The editors of The Bump tested hundreds of products to identify the top 60+ award winners across nine categories: Baby Tech, Baby Eats, Diapering, Healthy Baby, Baby Safety, Baby-on-the-Go, Maternity Basics, Nursery and Baby Learn & Play. This year's winners feature perennial favorites, plus cutting-edge tech-enabled gear. The complete list of winners for The Bump Best of Baby awards 2017 can be viewed thebump.com/best-of-baby.

"We are excited to be chosen as the Best Baby Wrap winner of the Baby-on-the-Go category. Not only are we proud of our carrier, but this means that parents love the versatility and how easy it is to use," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan.

"As the leading pregnancy and parenting resource for millennial parents, we provide a one-stop shop for reviews, comparisons and detailed information for parents to purchase and add products to their baby registries with confidence," Julia Wang, head of digital content for The Bump said. " In our fifth year, The Bump Best of Baby Awards have become the go-to baby industry awards and we're thrilled to share this coveted list with our parents."

About The Bump

From the creators of The Knot and The Nest, The Bump gives first-time millennial parents the lowdown on fertility, pregnancy, birth and babies with stage-by-stage content, expert advice, breaking news, style inspiration and interactive tools—across all of our platforms (including our apps, mobile and desktop site). At The Bump, we aim to empower new parents and parents-to-be with expert content and advice,personalized advice and checklists and more.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLCis a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

Contact
Baby K'tan, LLC
Alyson Daley
***@babyktan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@babyktan.com Email Verified
Tags:Award, The Bump, Babywearing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Davie - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baby K'tan, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share