Baby K'tan Baby Carrier Named Winner in The Bump Best of Baby Awards

Fifth Annual Best of Baby Awards to Honor the Top Fertility, Pregnancy and Parenting Products

-- Baby K'tan is pleased to announce the selection of their Original Baby K'tan Baby Carrier as a 2017 winner of The Bump Best of Baby Awards. (http://www.thebump.com/best-of-baby)This prestigious awards program by The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, honors excellent achievement in fertility, pregnancy and parenting products, and has quickly become the go-to list that every expectant and new parent consults when registering for baby. The editors of The Bump tested hundreds of products to identify the top 60+ award winners across nine categories: Baby Tech, Baby Eats, Diapering, Healthy Baby, Baby Safety, Baby-on-the-Go, Maternity Basics, Nursery and Baby Learn & Play. This year's winners feature perennial favorites, plus cutting-edge tech-enabled gear. The complete list of winners for The Bump Best of Baby awards 2017 can be viewed thebump.com/best-of-baby."We are excited to be chosen as the Best Baby Wrap winner of the Baby-on-the-Go category. Not only are we proud of our carrier, but this means that parents love the versatility and how easy it is to use," says Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan."As the leading pregnancy and parenting resource for millennial parents, we provide a one-stop shop for reviews, comparisons and detailed information for parents to purchase and add products to their baby registries with confidence,"Julia Wang, head of digital content forsaid. " In our fifth year, The Bump Best of Baby Awards have become the go-to baby industry awards and we're thrilled to share this coveted list with our parents."From the creators of The Knot and The Nest, The Bump gives first-time millennial parents the lowdown on fertility, pregnancy, birth and babies with stage-by-stage content, expert advice, breaking news, style inspiration and interactive tools—across all of our platforms (including our apps, mobile and desktop site). At The Bump, we aim to empower new parents and parents-to-be with expert content and advice,personalized advice and checklists and more.Baby K'tan, LLCis a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.