Gruesome Double Murder Leaves Lasting Effects On First Responder
Inspired by Bell Let's Talk Day, paramedic turned author Natalie Harris Speaks Up About PTSD and Mental Illness
This true story chronicles Natalie's mental health journey after attending a double murder at a Barrie Travelodge in 2012. Treating her patient, the accused and now convicted Mark Dobson, caused Natalie to experience what experts call a "moral injury."
Save-My-Life School is a 272-page raw, compelling, emotional and sometimes laugh-out-loud first-person account of Natalie's journey with 3 overdoses, a suicide attempt, hospitalization and rehab. This human-interest story of reclamation has wide general appeal but also candidly reveals some of the challenges and stigma many people with PTSD, depression and addiction face.
Six-time Olympian and Bell Let's Talk Spokesperson, Clara Hughes, says, "Natalie Harris offers a deeply person, meaningful and raw glimpse into the very real struggle with mental illness."
Jody Mitic, member of the second place finishing team in 2013's The Amazing Race Canada and author of the National Best Seller, Unflinching, the Making of a Canadian Sniper states, "Save-My-Life School is Natalie letting us see her journey through her own struggles on her path towards redemption and a new mission in life."
Currently Harris uses her time for public speaking, media appearances, lobbying, writing and promoting the first responder peer support organization she founded, Wings of Change. Natalie has worked closely with Ontario politicians when she lobbied for the Ontario PTSD Bill 163 to be passed and continues to work with federal politicians to promote better Canadian legislation regarding post-traumatic stress injuries.
