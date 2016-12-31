Gruesome Double Murder Leaves Lasting Effects On First Responder

Inspired by Bell Let's Talk Day, paramedic turned author Natalie Harris Speaks Up About PTSD and Mental Illness

Kim Forster, PR Manager

Kim Forster, PR Manager

-- Independent Barrie publisher Wintertickle Press to release new memoir on January 25, 2017 titled, which is based on the blog of Natalie Harris.This true story chronicles Natalie's mental health journey after attending a double murder at a Barrie Travelodge in 2012. Treating her patient, the accused and now convicted Mark Dobson, caused Natalie to experience what experts call a "moral injury."is a 272-page raw, compelling, emotional and sometimes laugh-out-loud first-person account of Natalie's journey with 3 overdoses, a suicide attempt, hospitalization and rehab. This human-interest story of reclamation has wide general appeal but also candidly reveals some of the challenges and stigma many people with PTSD, depression and addiction face.Six-time Olympian and Bell Let's Talk Spokesperson, Clara Hughes, says, "Natalie Harris offers a deeply person, meaningful and raw glimpse into the very real struggle with mental illness."Jody Mitic, member of the second place finishing team in 2013'sand author of the National Best Seller,states, "Save-My-Life School is Natalie letting us see her journey through her own struggles on her path towards redemption and a new mission in life."Currently Harris uses her time for public speaking, media appearances, lobbying, writing and promoting the first responder peer support organization she founded, Wings of Change. Natalie has worked closely with Ontario politicians when she lobbied for the Ontario PTSD Bill 163 to be passed and continues to work with federal politicians to promote better Canadian legislation regarding post-traumatic stress injuries.ISBN 978-1-894813-91-4, is currently available for order on amazon.com and chapters.ca.Keep up to date at www.facebook.com/savemylifeschool or order at www.winterticklepress.com