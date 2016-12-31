News By Tag
StratEx Reaches Key Milestones in 2016
Chicago-Based Human Resources Consulting and Technology Firm Sees Fast Growth While Breaking into New Markets in 2016
In its 14th year of business, StratEx updated its proprietary software, eStratEx, making more than 10,000 revisions/enhancements. Additionally, along with the other industries it serves, StratEx focused on developing new services and software to serve businesses within the retail, hospitality and restaurant industries. At the request of current clients, this new software aims to help solve challenges unique to business owners and human resources professionals within those industries.
"This has been an incredibly exciting year for us," said Adam Ochstein, founder and CEO of StratEx. "We were able to use the feedback gathered from clients to improve and transform our business."
On top of further developing its service and product offerings, the company added nearly 30 employees in 2016, including two management positions; Tony Bumanglag, Director of Marketing, and Arcot Naresh, Vice President of Engineering. This brings the company's total headcount to about 90 employees.
StratEx also rolled out plans to expand its Chicago headquarters by nearly 7000-square-
Additionally, StratEx launched an employee-run community service committee, StratEx Serves, which aims to offer service opportunities for employees based on causes that are important to them. This year, employees "adopted" a family for a holiday gift drive through United Way, a nonprofit organization focused on providing financial stability, access to healthcare and educational assistance for those in need, and conducted an arts and crafts drive for Gilda's Club of Chicago, an organization that provides support and assistance to families and individuals impacted by cancer.
"We're so grateful to have employees who truly want to give back to the community," said Gretchen Van Vlymen, Vice President of Account Management. "We have a great group of people who continue to push StratEx forward, while also making it a great place to work."
In 2016, the company was recognized for its exceptional company culture and leadership through various awards, including: National Association for Business Resources' (NABR)"101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in Chicago for the second consecutive year, Workforce Magazine's "Game Changer" Award, and Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC) and The Daily Herald Business Ledger's "Best Places to Work in Illinois" for the second year in a row.
For more information on StratEx, please visit www.stratex.com or contact Anna Niesen at 312-517-7023 or aniesen@tkcpr.com.
About StratEx
Founded in 2003, StratEx is a provider of human resources services and software, helping companies manage the entire employee lifecycle all online, through its proprietary software, eStratEx. From filing resumes and applications, to hiring and onboarding, to time-off requests and payroll processing, to termination, resignation or exit interviews, StratEx helps companies manage the processes so businesses can focus on employee relations StratEx has offices in Chicago, Orlando, NYC, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information on StratEx, please visit www.stratex.com, or call 312-216-2200.
