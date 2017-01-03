Country(s)
Industry News
QIRT CEO, Laura Page-Greifinger, Named as a Long Island Future 50 Award Winner
When asked to name of the most valuable lessons learned while leading a fast-growing company, Ms. Page-Greifinger replied: "One of the most valuable lessons was learning the balance of what was realistic: making sure that personnel were hired, trained, and in place before making any promises to customers, because supporting my employees is of utmost importance to me. For this reason, and because I care deeply about this industry, QIRT continues training staff on an ongoing basis to ensure the quality of our services."
The winners of the Long Island Future 50 Award are chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth, and are listed alphabetically, not ranked. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at an awards gala. The awards gala is being held at the Garden City Hotel, in Garden City, Long Island, NY on March 28, 2017.
About QIRT
QIRT (Quality In Real Time) is an industry-leading coding and consulting provider serving homecare, hospice, and post-acute agencies across the United States. QIRT's five divisions (quality, education, compliance, revenue cycle, and operational strategy) provide Quality Cycle Management (QCM) via the workflow agencies need, including quality checkpoints and comprehensive, cyclical processes along the continuum of care. Find out more at www.QIRT.com.
About SmartCEO
SmartCEO's mission is to educate, inspire and connect CEOs through its award-winning magazine, high-energy C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated media platforms reach business decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.
Contact
Bernadette Smith
***@qirt.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse