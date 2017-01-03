Kemi Sorinmade Presents Introverted Passion Extroverted Success at Tedx

 
Industry News





EASTON, Mass. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Kemi Sorinmade, of the Growth Studio recently presented a Tedx talk on Introverted Passion, Extroverted Success at a recently concluded Tedx event in Erie, Pennsylvania

The presentation is based on her journey from childhood to adult hood. She tells the story of her journey moving from shy kid to introverted Engineer to passionate entrepreneur with lessons learned along the way. Her talk focuses on how people are labelled in so many ways and how these labels hold them back and keep them from living a fulfilling and significant life. She talks about her struggles as an introvert, a struggle she came to realise that others also expereinced and how she did not let that struggle have a negative effect in her life. She ends the presentation by providing some tips to help others do the same.

"I enjoyed sharing this message as it resonanted with quite a number of people. It offers my own perspective on why people give up, why some organizations don't succeed and how as a child or adult, you can still thrive and succeed no matter what shortcomings you may have, or no matter which labels have been placed on you"

To watch Kemi's TEDx Talk visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VL5zqmpiJlQ. This talk is a must watch for parents, children, educators and business executives as it covers the gamut from bullying, dealing with introverts, labels and the steps to overcoming the obstacles that hold us back from achieving greatness.



For more details about Kemi Sorinmade visit http://www.thegrowth-studio.com. Mrs. Sorinmade is available to present one of her many leadership talks to corporations to help close the gaps that keep organizations from thriving and succeeding.

Media Contact
Kemi Sorinmade
The Growth Studio
6174805477
kemi@thegrowth-studio.com
