Writers Resource Center Kicks-Off New Year with a "Masterminds" Q&A Session

-- Members of the Writers Resource Center (WRC) will kick-off the new year with a "Masterminds"Q&A session led by authors on WRC's Board of Directors. The panel discussion will include tips on how to become a successful published writer in 2017. The event will be held onEveryone attending, including current members,Members must bring their membership card or certificateAdmission is free for members; non-members pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served."We are very pleased with the progress we made this past year; we helped a lot of writers find their voice and start their manuscripts,"says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess. "We invite anyone who's really serious about becoming a writer to join us for this kick-off seminar and our continuing "Developing Authors" classes that we will hold throughout the year."The meeting's speakers are authors who have published books in several genres, including Christian fiction, memoirs, children's books, anthologies, young adult literature, and women's empowerment. A number of the panelists are award-winners and bestselling writers. Participants are asked to come prepared for a lively discussion and to bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices.WRC will also kick-off its annual membership drive at this meeting; you can sign-up at the event or online at www.wrcnoca.com . Member benefits include free or reduced-fee admission to meetings and special events; and a chance to help set policy for the group or to serve on several planning committees.About the Writers Resource CenterThe Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. The group offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services for indie authors and publishers.