 
News By Tag
* Writers Resoure Center
* Writing A Novel
* Janie P. Bess
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fairfield
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Writers Resource Center Kicks-Off New Year with a "Masterminds" Q&A Session

Award-winning, best selling authors from the Writers Resource Center will lead this special presentation on the tools needed to become a successful writer.
 
 
Writers Resource Center
Writers Resource Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Writers Resoure Center
* Writing A Novel
* Janie P. Bess

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Fairfield - California - US

Subject:
* Events

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Members of the Writers Resource Center (WRC) will kick-off the new year with a "Masterminds" Q&A session led by authors on WRC's Board of Directors. The panel discussion will include tips on how to become a successful published writer in 2017.  The event will be held on Saturday, January 14th, from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 113.  Everyone attending, including current members, must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; non-members pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"We are very pleased with the progress we made this past year; we helped a lot of writers find their voice and start their manuscripts," says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess.  "We invite anyone who's really serious about becoming a writer to join us for this kick-off seminar and our continuing "Developing Authors" classes that we will hold throughout the year."

The meeting's speakers are authors who have published books in several genres, including Christian fiction, memoirs, children's books, anthologies, young adult literature, and women's empowerment.  A number of the panelists are award-winners and bestselling writers.  Participants are asked to come prepared for a lively discussion and to bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices.

WRC Begins Annual Membership Drive

WRC will also kick-off its annual membership drive at this meeting; you can sign-up at the event or online at www.wrcnoca.com. Member benefits include free or reduced-fee admission to meetings  and special events; and a chance to help set policy for the group or to serve on several planning committees.

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. The group offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher.  It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services for indie authors and publishers.

#

Contact
TLW Public Relations
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Writers Resource Center
Email:***@tlwpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Writers Resoure Center, Writing A Novel, Janie P. Bess
Industry:Books
Location:Fairfield - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TLW Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share