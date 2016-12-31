News By Tag
Writers Resource Center Kicks-Off New Year with a "Masterminds" Q&A Session
Award-winning, best selling authors from the Writers Resource Center will lead this special presentation on the tools needed to become a successful writer.
"We are very pleased with the progress we made this past year; we helped a lot of writers find their voice and start their manuscripts,"
The meeting's speakers are authors who have published books in several genres, including Christian fiction, memoirs, children's books, anthologies, young adult literature, and women's empowerment. A number of the panelists are award-winners and bestselling writers. Participants are asked to come prepared for a lively discussion and to bring their own writing supplies and/or electronic devices.
WRC Begins Annual Membership Drive
WRC will also kick-off its annual membership drive at this meeting; you can sign-up at the event or online at www.wrcnoca.com. Member benefits include free or reduced-fee admission to meetings and special events; and a chance to help set policy for the group or to serve on several planning committees.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. The group offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services for indie authors and publishers.
