January 2017





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


A New Agreement for a New Earth and a New You in 2017 Launches January 11, 2017

Don Miguel Ruiz and Ilchi Lee Join Forces in this new course hosted by ChangeYourEnergy.com
 
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Two spiritual leaders on a mission to change the world have joined forces in A New Agreement for a New Earth and a New You for 2017, an online course and open-hearted conversation.

In this special 4-part video course, Ilchi Lee and don Miguel Ruiz sit down to talk about the state of consciousness in the world and answer questions that resonate with the soul and light a fire within to collectively make A New Agreement for a New Earth in 2017.

This free event was inspired by don Miguel Ruiz's international best selling book The Four Agreements and focuses on the power we have to change ourselves and the world.

Topics in the free 4-part video series include:

• Living a life of true love, health, and happiness, free of depression
• Creating a more mindful and sustainable life on earth in harmony with nature and each other
• Effecting change on a global scale
• Having and nurturing good relationships with others

About don Miguel Ruiz

Most known for his international bestselling book, The Four Agreements, Ruiz has made it his life's mission to share the ancient wisdom of Toltec spirituality with the world. After a near death experience, Ruiz went on to study with a shaman and draw wisdom from his own mother. He's compiled his learnings and personal experience into many books, one of which he co-authored with his son.

About Ilchi Lee

A visionary, educator, best selling author, and founder of ChangeYourEnergy.com, Ilchi Lee has spent nearly three decades helping people realize their potential to design their lives and heal their bodies. His teachings are based on ancient Eastern Energy Principles which he adapts for the modern world.

Anyone interested in the free 4-part video series launching on January 11, 2017 can sign up at the following link: http://course.changeyourenergy.com/ilchi-lee-don-miguel

ChangeYourEnergy.com is a platform dedicated to offering life-enhancing tips and advice, online courses, webinars led by energy and holistic living experts, and conscious products to enhance spiritual development.
