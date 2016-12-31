 
New Company, Hide-A-Vent Announces Aesthetically Pleasing Residential Vents

 
 
Hide-A-Vent
Hide-A-Vent
 
WEYMOUTH, Mass. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Hide-A-Vent is pleased to announce the creation of two models of residential venting that provide superior performance while blending into the design of homes, condominiums and apartment buildings.

Hide-A-Vent, located in Weymouth, offers an aesthetically pleasing way to hide residential vents, such as dryers and ceiling vents for kitchens and bathrooms, with quality workmanship.  Hide-A-Vent creator and owner Michael Heinrichs, who has worked in kitchen design for the past 20 years, was inspired to launch Hide-A-Vent while working on a project in Duxbury, MA.

His proprietary products are available in two sizes – one for oven hoods, microwaves and bathroom fans and the second for clothes dryers – and make external vents 99% invisible.  Its design provides additional benefits other than aesthetic, including energy efficiency, fire safety and elimination of bird and insect penetration.  The vent lay flat against the structure and is able to reduce backdraft therefore reducing loss of heat and air conditioning and eliminating the cold air drafts around vents. The design is also superior in reducing noise from rain and "damper chatter" due to wind.

The products are constructed of ABS plastic that can be mounted to an exterior wall of any structure and are competitively priced. They are customizable to any siding that is being used (clapboard, shingles or vinyl.)

Hide-A-Vent has secured a distributorship with the wholesaler Rafferty, which supplies lumber yards in six states.  Heinrichs is also working with several other companies and as his business grows intends to hire an outside sales force. The products, which are patent pending, will be produced in MA, as will the design and packaging. Production and distribution of the products is scheduled for March of 2017.

"This all happened so fast; I came up with the concept just 13 months ago," said Heinrichs, a resident of South Weymouth. "Over the years there has been no change in the design or quality of residential vents. Architects design beautiful homes and condominium complexes only to have the necessary venting create an eyesore. I am extremely proud of the design and quality of these products and I am pleased to be able to manufacture them here in the Massachusetts. They are officially "Made in the USA."

About Hide-A-Vent

Hide-A-Vent was founded in 2016 by Michael Heinrichs. The patent pending products come in two sizes for use in venting microwaves and stoves, bathroom fans and clothes dryers. Hide-A-Vent is designed to be a substantially invisible on the exterior of the home, while maintaining the functionality required of a ventilation system. The proprietary design offers several distinct advantages over traditional vents including energy efficiency, fire safety and elimination of bird and insect penetration.  The products are made and packaged in the United States. For more information please visit www.hideavent.net or call 1-857-259-VENT (8368).
