Collins Einhorn Farrell PC Announces New Partners
Patrick D. Crandell, Lauren A. Frederick, Kari L. Melkonian, and Kyle N. Smith have been elected partners in the defense litigation law firm, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC.
Patrick D. Crandell is a partner in the firm's insurance coverage group. He devotes a significant portion of his time to commencing and defending insurance coverage actions in both state and federal court, preparing coverage opinions, and counseling insurance carriers on complex insurance coverage disputes. He is an experienced litigator and has handled a wide variety of civil and criminal matters, including construction, contractual, employment, and constitutional claims. Patrick serves on the Representative Assembly of the State Bar, as a Council member on the Insurance and Indemnity Law Section, and as a member of the Oakland County Bar Association's Legislative Committee. Patrick also has served as a policy analyst in the Michigan Senate. Patrick is very active in his community as a member of the Livonia Chamber of Commerce, and was a 2016 candidate for the Wayne County Commission, 9th District. Patrick was selected as one of Michigan's "Rising Stars" by Super Lawyers Magazine in 2015 and 2016.
Lauren A. Frederick is a partner at the firm and a member of both the general and automotive and insurance coverage groups. Lauren represents insurers, corporations, and individuals in a broad spectrum of general liability defense matters, including defending first- and third-party automobile and premises liability cases. Lauren has extensive experience handling cases from the discovery phase through trial. She also has vast experience in handling pre-litigation issues, including fraud investigation, drafting coverage opinions, and conducting examinations under oath. Lauren is active in a number of associations, including the State Bar of Michigan, where she serves in the Litigation Section and the Insurance Section. Lauren is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association, the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel, and the Defense Research Institute. She is also a fellow at the Oakland County Bar Foundation.
Kari L. Melkonian is a partner in the general and automotive liability group, focusing her practice on the defense of general and automotive liability claims. Kari has substantial experience in all phases of litigation, including discovery, dispositive motion practice and trial. Kari is also active in the legal community as a member of multiple associations including the Oakland County Bar Association (OCBA), the Defense Research Institute, the Association of Defense Trial Counsel, the Women's Bar Association, Detroit Metropolitan Bar Association, and the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel (MDTC). Kari currently is the chair of the OCBA Circuit Court Committee, and the co-chair of the MDTC Social Media Committee. She also serves on a number of committees within OCBA. Kari was selected as one of Michigan's "Rising Stars" by Super Lawyers Magazine in 2016. She is also a past recipient of the Oakland County Circuit Court MVP Award, and Oakland County's 10-year Service Award.
Kyle N. Smith is a partner in the general and automotive liability group, and centers his practice on the defense of personal injury and property damage claims. He has successfully defended matters through all phases of litigation, including trial, including first- and third-party automobile matters, product liability, premises liability, and construction site liability. Kyle is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association, the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel, and the Association of Defense Trial Counsel. Kyle is actively involved in Angels' Place, a Michigan-based non-profit charity that provides people-centered services including homes and professional support for adults with developmental disabilities.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
