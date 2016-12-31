News By Tag
SwimEx Announces Alexander Powers as Mechanical Design Engineer
In this role, Powers is responsible for three areas: manufacturing support (including creating shop drawings, instructions, schedules and setups for every work order); sales and marketing support (creating 3D models of designs for quotes and renders for sales presentations and marketing, and assisting on conference calls with architects and contractors);
Powers, a resident of North Scituate, Rhode Island, earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with a minor in business at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He was also captain of the swimming and diving team at WPI, and was a three-time All-American at the 2015 and 2016 NCAA Championships.
Powers is also an Adaptive Snowsports Instructor with New England Disabled Sports at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire. He has volunteered with NEDS for the past nine years.
"We welcome Alex to our SwimEx team," said Suzanne Vaughan, president of SwimEx. "He brings great engineering skills to our organization as well as competitive swimming experience, which provides him with a unique understanding of the aquatic health benefits of our pools. We are excited to have him join SwimEx."
About SwimEx
SwimEx has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of aquatic therapy pools, resistance pools, and plunge tanks since 1986, when fiberglass pioneer Everett Pearson (already known for Pearson Yachts) bought the SwimEx paddlewheel patents and designed them into the first fiberglass swim spa. Now being led by Pearson's daughter Suzanne Vaughan, this second-generation family business offers a complete line of versatile products that feature innovative technology and construction. Proudly crafted in the United States and built to order,SwimEx pools are easy to maintain and exceed expectations, delivering the ultimate in aquatic therapy and fitness with superior customer service.
In addition to private homes, SwimEx pools can be found in a variety of settings, including university and professional athletic team facilities. Clients include the Chicago Cubs, New England Patriots, New York Yankees, University of Alabama, and University of Connecticut, healthcare organizations, veterinary clinics, military bases, and senior living communities. SwimEx is located at 390 Airport Road, Fall River, Massachusetts 02720. For more information, please call 800-877-7946 or visit www.swimex.com.
