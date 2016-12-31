News By Tag
Got Winter Blues? 'New Age' Piano Lessons Promise Creativity, Relief From Stress
Unique approach to piano playing helps with seasonal affective disorder!
Which is why pianist/composer and online teacher Edward Weiss is giving away a free 'New Age' piano lesson titled 'November Sunrise.' The lesson promises to teach beginning adults how to improvise and create their own unique and peaceful sounds on the piano.
When asked whether his 'New Age' piano method can help with depression, Weiss remarks:
"Absolutely!
With over 150 lessons, the website Weiss runs now has over 2000 students who all learn how to play the piano without having to read music. This chord-based approach is growing in popularity as more and more students just want to play what they are feeling instead of recreating the music of the past.
Weiss, who has been teaching online for over 12 years has this to say about his course:
"I created an online course where people could learn how to be themselves at the piano. So many want to just sit down and play what they feel without having to read sheet music. My course offers an alternative that many adults love and appreciate."
A free piano lesson 'November Sunrise' and Mp3, 'Affirmations for New Age Piano Playing'' are currently being offered at the website. Find them now at http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
