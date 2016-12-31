 
News By Tag
* Winter Blues
* Edward Weiss
* New Age Piano Lessons
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


Got Winter Blues? 'New Age' Piano Lessons Promise Creativity, Relief From Stress

Unique approach to piano playing helps with seasonal affective disorder!
 
 
"Music can heal," says Weiss
"Music can heal," says Weiss
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- It's wintertime. And many are out playing in the snow. But for some, winter is not a happy event. In fact, it can be downright depressing.

Which is why pianist/composer and online teacher Edward Weiss is giving away a free 'New Age' piano lesson titled 'November Sunrise.' The lesson promises to teach beginning adults how to improvise and create their own unique and peaceful sounds on the piano.

When asked whether his 'New Age' piano method can help with depression, Weiss remarks:

"Absolutely! Music is a soothing balm and by playing the piano, one is actively involved in the creative process. New Age music is a healing music and this can only help those who feel down during the lackluster months of winter."

With over 150 lessons, the website Weiss runs now has over 2000 students who all learn how to play the piano without having to read music. This chord-based approach is growing in popularity as more and more students just want to play what they are feeling instead of recreating the music of the past.

Weiss, who has been teaching online for over 12 years has this to say about his course:

"I created an online course where people could learn how to be themselves at the piano. So many want to just sit down and play what they feel without having to read sheet music. My course offers an alternative that many adults love and appreciate."

A free piano lesson 'November Sunrise' and Mp3, 'Affirmations for New Age Piano Playing'' are currently being offered at the website. Find them now at http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Winter Blues, Edward Weiss, New Age Piano Lessons
Industry:Education
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quiescence Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share