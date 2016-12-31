 
News By Tag
* South Shore School
* South Shore Education
* South Shore STEAM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kingston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


Sacred Heart Families Perform Community Service

 
 
Sacred Heart Christmas in the City
Sacred Heart Christmas in the City
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* South Shore School
* South Shore Education
* South Shore STEAM

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Kingston - Massachusetts - US

KINGSTON, Mass. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sacred Heart School community performed labors of love last weekend when students from the private, co-educational school took time from their busy holiday schedules to perform two outstanding service projects.

On Saturday, December 17th many Sacred Heart families honored deceased veterans by participating in

Wreaths Across America.  The national nonprofit organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at

Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans' cemeteries throughout the country to

remember fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach children about the sacrifices made by

veterans and their families.  Sacred Heart students participated in a somber ceremony, placing wreaths

on the graves of their fathers, grandfathers, uncles, stepfathers and many more who they will never

have the chance to know.

On both Saturday and Sunday, Sacred Heart students and several chaperones traveled into Boston to

participate in the Christmas in the City party.  The nonprofit organization organizes the largest Christmas party in Boston each year for thousands of homeless and poverty stricken families.  The project requires much work and effort on the part of volunteers and the Sacred Heart community did its fair share by helping to create dinner place settings for more than 5,000 guests, fashion decorative bows, assist with centerpieces and much more.

"This Holiday Season was one of giving, sharing and reflection for our students participating in

these praiseworthy events," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP.

About Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod.  As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.

Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.

Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.

The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development), the school's proprietary summer enrichment program and Camp Morningstar, a long-standing recreational camp with sailing, swimming, sports, games and field trips.

Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.

Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music.  Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.

Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.

Left to right: Aidan MacDonald, Elena Murphy, Victoria Gao, Kristin Guo, Erin Zhang, Hannah Andrade, Amira Schumann
End
Source:Sacred Heart School
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:South Shore School, South Shore Education, South Shore STEAM
Industry:Education
Location:Kingston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share