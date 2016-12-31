News By Tag
Sacred Heart Families Perform Community Service
On Saturday, December 17th many Sacred Heart families honored deceased veterans by participating in
Wreaths Across America. The national nonprofit organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at
Arlington National Cemetery and other veterans' cemeteries throughout the country to
remember fallen heroes, honor those who serve and teach children about the sacrifices made by
veterans and their families. Sacred Heart students participated in a somber ceremony, placing wreaths
on the graves of their fathers, grandfathers, uncles, stepfathers and many more who they will never
have the chance to know.
On both Saturday and Sunday, Sacred Heart students and several chaperones traveled into Boston to
participate in the Christmas in the City party. The nonprofit organization organizes the largest Christmas party in Boston each year for thousands of homeless and poverty stricken families. The project requires much work and effort on the part of volunteers and the Sacred Heart community did its fair share by helping to create dinner place settings for more than 5,000 guests, fashion decorative bows, assist with centerpieces and much more.
"This Holiday Season was one of giving, sharing and reflection for our students participating in
these praiseworthy events," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP.
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
Left to right: Aidan MacDonald, Elena Murphy, Victoria Gao, Kristin Guo, Erin Zhang, Hannah Andrade, Amira Schumann
