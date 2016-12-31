Heywood Hospital Launches Bariatric Program

Contact

-- Heywood Hospital is pleased to announce the launch its new Bariatric Program and opening of The Heywood Center for Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery.At the Center for Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery, patients have the support of our multidisciplinary team every step of the way. Our experienced team of medical, behavioral, nutrition and fitness specialists is bariatric-trained and work one-on-one with each patient to create a program that fits their needs. Our care team is dedicated to providing, an understanding, supportive, environment that helps patients live a healthier life by losing weight and keeping it off long-term.Our comprehensive program is led by Heywood Healthcare's Chief of Bariatric Surgery, Nari Sabeti, MD. Fellowship trained in Minimally Invasive Surgery and Bariatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Sabeti is a highly skilled laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon who has performed more than 1,000 successful bariatric surgeries during her medical career.Heywood Hospital's Center for Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery offers free informational sessions for prospective patients. These sessions, led by Dr. Sabeti, are intended to offer an overview of procedures offered, help prospective patients determine if they qualify for surgery and answer any questions associated with our Bariatric Weight Loss Program.Find out if Bariatric Surgery is right for you by attending one of our FREE Information Sessions:Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00pmHeywood Hospital, Board Room242 Green Street, GardnerTuesday, January 31 at 6:00pmAthol Hospital, Hillis Board Room2033 Main Street, AtholRegister for an information session today by visiting www.heywood.org/bariatricweightloss or speak with a Patient Advocate by calling 978-630-6130.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and upcoming in 2017, The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.