

Christopher T Releases "Do It Again (Better Dayz)" Exclusive Through Beatport Via Lovely Drops Do It Again (Better Dayz) SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- International renowned Christopher T releases his new single "Do It Again (Better Dayz)" under San Francisco's Lovely Drops. Christopher T is a self-taught music producer based in San Francisco who adds to his unique approach to his blend of Dance Music. This single is a further exploration of the different dance genres blending Tech and Jackin House. Christopher T also continues to travel the world performing his exciting DJ sets at various venues both Nationally and Internationally.



The "Do It Again (Better Dayz)" contains two tracks, "Extended" and "Radio" versions. Take a listen and enjoy the journey.



The "Do It Again (Better Dayz)" Track Listing Of Original Mixes Includes:



1. Do It Again (Better Dayz) "Original Extended Mix"



2. Do It Again (Better Dayz) "Radio Mix"



The "Do It Again (Better Dayz)" single had an exclusive for two weeks on Beatport starting January 23, 2017 which it made it as high as #28 in the Tech House releases chart during this time and is available using the following link



For additional information on Christopher T, follow him on all social media platforms at Facebook



About Christopher T



Christopher T is a driven, passionate and charismatic producer and DJ with a unique approach to his blend of Dance Music. Over time, he had the chance to perform all over the world, generating quite a buzz on his powerful live sets and approach to song composition. Christopher's sound is all about fat beats, layered uplifting melodies and great energy.



Quote from SleepBagStudios:



"Composition, structure and assembly-wise, they've got themselves a solid creator/artist in Christopher T – and I truly believe that electro-fans of all its genres & sub-genres will have something audibly tangible to latch onto here ... whether it's the hooks, the energy, the uplifting vibe or another one of its shiny aspects altogether; point being ... I can't really imagine anyone ever getting up to cross the room to turn 'Do It Again (Better Dayz)' off so much as I can imagine them turning it up instead."



Photo:

