Florida Staffing Association Names New President

Merbler

Contact

Diane Lasorda

***@floridastaffing.org Diane Lasorda

End

-- The Florida Staffing Association (FSA) is pleased to announce that Kelly Merbler, AppleOne, has been named their 2017-18 President.Ms. Merbler enters her new role with 20 years of experience in the staffing industry and a passion to serve others. For the past 18 months, she has served as the Vice President of FSA and was a great contributor to our annual conferences and growing the membership of our chapter. Much of her success last year was achieved by forming collaborative relationships within our industry. Kelly has a contagious passion for leadership and mentoring others within the industry and her community. Kelly is a certified motivational speaker with the John Maxwell Team and recently became a certified Gallup Strengths Coach to help others find their "inner genius"."I am so honored to serve our chapter and I look forward to our growth and innovations this year," said Ms. Merber. "I am lucky to be surrounded by such a fantastic FSA team that brings years of experience and knowledge. We have the ability to do so much together and through collaboration we will be able to put more people to work than ever. I am always open to new ideas and ways to help us grow in 2017."Kelly is joined by a strong team of staffing professionals that are dedicated to the industry that provides jobs to over 650,000 workers in the State of Florida. Her team includes:Kim Lambert, Past President, Oasis StaffingShannon Bolan, President Emeritus, TransforceDenise Sutton, Secretary/Treasurer, A. J. O'Neal & AssociatesAnn Machado, Miami Co-Director, Creative StaffingVaughn Stertzbach, Miami Co-Director, EmpHireVon Stertzbach, Miami Co-Director, EmpHireKim Hochstetler, Orlando Co-Director, Spartan StaffingMaria Breen, Orlando Co-Director, Suits on StaffingAmber McKimm, Jacksonville Director, AppleOneDiane Geller, Esq., Member at Large, Fox Rothschild LLPSabina Smits, Member at Large, AGR FinancialFSA has increased their membership over the last year, instituted webinars and holds social mixers throughout the State. The board and members are now planning their 2017 Staffing Industry Summit to be held on June 21-22 in West Palm Beach. The Summit will offer educational and networking opportunities for its members and industry partners during this day and a half conference.The Florida Staffing Association (FSA) is the premier trade association for staffing and recruiting firms in the state of Florida. FSA represents and supports the staffing industry and its important role in Florida's economy. FSA membership provides companies with leading industry resource for information, education, training, and legislative updates.