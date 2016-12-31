 
Industry News





Lennar Opens a New Model at Monterey Ranch

 
 
Lennar is now modeling The Orchid Plan at The Gardens at Monterey Ranch.
Lennar is now modeling The Orchid Plan at The Gardens at Monterey Ranch.
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to announce a new model from their Gardens collection is now open at Monterey Ranch. Prospective homebuyers and community members are invited to come out to this new community and tour the brand new model.

"We are thrilled to model the fabulous Orchid plan for home shoppers to explore," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "This home offers a great layout and is set in a great masterplan that provides wonderful amenities."

The Orchid is a two-story home that provides approximately 1,749 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, upstairs tech center, two-bay garage, covered back patio and charming front porch. Downstairs the open-concept living area allows the dining room, living room and kitchen with center island to effortlessly connect — an ideal setup for entertaining or having guests over.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms where the huge master suite includes a luxurious master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet.  The two secondary bedrooms also share access to a full-sized bathroom.

Monterey Ranch also offers great amenities that include a pool, playground, picnic area, splash pad, walking trails and park. And the location within the Mountain's Edge masterplan sets your new home in a locale surrounded by natural desert and gorgeous mountain scenery, all while being located within close reach to plenty of shopping centers, dining and recreational opportunities.

The Orchid plan is now being modeled at The Gardens at Monterey Ranch. Located at 10839 Crawfish Bay Street, the Welcome Home Center is open seven days a week. For more information, directions, or to view floorplans, visit www.lennar.com/lasvegas.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
