News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Indie singer-songwriter Robert Hunter releases second EP "Afterglow"
Five songs intertwined with beautiful melodies capture listeners' hearts
Less than a year after the success of his debut EP "Outta My Mind," Robert once again worked with talented Nashville producer Dave Bechtel to produce his newest project. It features five songs, all written by Robert in his secluded studio, located a short drive from where he grew up in rural Danville, Pennsylvania. Playing with a mix of late-'90s alternative rock and country, Robert combines a well-defined musical atmosphere with gorgeous lyrical prose to create music that has been described as "hard wiring after a single listen."
"Robert Hunter has a gift for combining smart lyrics with smart hooks, delivering earnest and reliably well-crafted tunes that hark back to the golden age of radio-friendly alt-rock," said The Daily Vault.
Robert has performed on many stages from Las Vegas to Unity College in Maine – all of which benefitted charities and non-profit organizations, including Zing Productions, which offers non-profit music education programs to underprivileged children.
About Robert Hunter
Robert Hunter is an American singer/songwriter and poet, who first gained critical acclaim following the release of his debut EP "Outta My Mind," which was produced and recorded in Nashville, TN. Two songs from that album (365 and Outta My Mind) achieved significant airplay, which paved the way for "Afterglow,"
Like the beloved Grateful Dead lyricist, Robert is a self-described recluse, esoteric and fiercely private, having written more than a hundred radio friendly gems over the past two decades, without seeking any recognition for his talents. Robert plays only select venues in support of his album releases, and causes, typically drawing a loyal group of fans wherever he goes, hoping to hear some of the crazy stories, and spontaneously inspired lyrical improvisations, for which he is becoming known.
Robert is making preparations for his next studio album, already in the works.
Official website: http://www.roberthuntermusic.net/
Facebook and Instagram: @roberthuntermusic
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse