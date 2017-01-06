Country(s)
Nationwide Search is On For The 2nd Annual Diversity Pageants! Apply Online Now
The Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.
Apply online at: http://missandmrsdiversity.com/
No pageant experience is needed and you must meet the following requirements and criteria: Must be between ages 14 to 75 years old and Any Race/Ethnicity can apply! Represent your Country, City or State. First come, First served.
You could win Acting Scholarship, Public Relations Agency Representation, Music Scholarship, Photo shoot, be the face of Diversity News TV at special awards, fashion shows, parades and red carpet events and a beautiful crown and sash and learn ettiquete, be feature in our media outlets and much more.
If you want to change your life direction and have the DREAM and are ready to join us by jumping on board with us on our journey, then continue reading and act now! Apply at:
http://missandmrsdiversity.com/
About Diversity News Productions:
About Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity and Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News Pageants: Diversity Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! is to help woman from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information visit missandmrsdiversity.com
