 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Nationwide Search is On For The 2nd Annual Diversity Pageants! Apply Online Now

The Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.
 
Search is On for 2st annual MissMrs Diversity & Mi
Search is On for 2st annual MissMrs Diversity & Mi
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Diversity News Productions producer of Diversity Pageants and upcoming Diversity News Magazine Awards announces that Diversity Pageants produced by Diversity News Productions announces a nationwide search for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants which includes: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.
Apply online at: http://missandmrsdiversity.com/apply-now

No pageant experience is needed and you must meet the following requirements and criteria: Must be between ages 14 to 75 years old and Any Race/Ethnicity can apply! Represent your Country, City or State. First come, First served.

You could win Acting Scholarship, Public Relations Agency Representation, Music Scholarship, Photo shoot, be the face of Diversity News TV at special awards, fashion shows, parades and red carpet events and a beautiful crown and sash and learn ettiquete, be feature in our media outlets and much more.

If you want to change your life direction and have the DREAM and are ready to join us by jumping on board with us on our journey, then continue reading and act now! Apply at:
http://missandmrsdiversity.com/apply-now

About Diversity News Productions: Diversity News Productions, an events, film and productions company, which is part of the Diversity News Publications Family of Companies such as award winning DiversityNewsMagazine.com, DiversityNewsPublications.com, DiversityNewsMagazineAwards.com, Diversity News TV, award winning Diversity News Radio and more. For more information visit dnproductions.diversitynewspublications.com

About Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity and Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News Pageants: Diversity Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! is to help woman from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information visit missandmrsdiversity.com

#NationwideSearch #Searchison #Applynow #DiversityPageants #BeaQueen #PageantLife #RedCarpetEvents #WeareDiversity #DiversityNewsProductions #SponsorUs #Diversity #StevenEscobar #Crown #Sash

#Searchison (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/searchison/) #Applynow (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/applynow/)#diversitypageants (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/diversitypageants/) #Beaqueen (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/beaqueen/)#pageantlife (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/pageantlife/) #redcarpetevent (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/redcarpetevent/)#Sponsorus (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/sponsorus/) #Diversity (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/diversity/)

Photo credit to: Bob Delgadillo Photography

PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR
Linda England, Events & PR Coordinator
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.
TEL: (213) 867-1997
FAX: (818) 787-1249
worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.com
worldwidevitalpr@gmail.com

Contact
Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations
***@gmail.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12611721/1
End
Source:Diversity News Productions
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Diversity Pageants, Casting Call, Pageant Competition
Industry:Beauty
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 06, 2017
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share