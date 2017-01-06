Nationwide Search is On For The 2nd Annual Diversity Pageants! Apply Online Now

The Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.

-- Diversity News Productions producer of Diversity Pageants and upcoming Diversity News Magazine Awards announces that Diversity Pageants produced by Diversity News Productions announces a nationwide search for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants which includes: Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.No pageant experience is needed and you must meet the following requirements and criteria: Must be between ages 14 to 75 years old and Any Race/Ethnicity can apply! Represent your Country, City or State. First come, First served.You could win Acting Scholarship, Public Relations Agency Representation, Music Scholarship, Photo shoot, be the face of Diversity News TV at special awards, fashion shows, parades and red carpet events and a beautiful crown and sash and learn ettiquete, be feature in our media outlets and much more.Diversity News Productions, an events, film and productions company, which is part of the Diversity News Publications Family of Companies such as award winning DiversityNewsMagazine.com, DiversityNewsPublications.com, DiversityNewsMagazineAwards.com, Diversity News TV, award winning Diversity News Radio and more. For more information visit dnproductions.diversitynewspublications.comDiversity Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! is to help woman from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information visit missandmrsdiversity.com#NationwideSearch #Searchison #Applynow #DiversityPageants #BeaQueen #PageantLife #RedCarpetEvents #WeareDiversity #DiversityNewsProductions #SponsorUs #Diversity #StevenEscobar #Crown #SashAlex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PRLinda England, Events & PR CoordinatorWorld Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.TEL: (213) 867-1997FAX: (818) 787-1249worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.comworldwidevitalpr@gmail.com