 
News By Tag
* Snell & Wilmer
* Orange County Attorney
* Oc Law Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orange County
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Ketan Vakil Assumes Role of Administrative Partner for Snell & Wilmer's Orange County Office

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Snell & Wilmer
Orange County Attorney
Oc Law Firm

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Orange County - California - US

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that Partner Ketan S. Vakil has assumed the role of administrative partner for the firm's Orange County office effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Vakil succeeds Bill O'Hare, who steps down from the position after leading the Orange County office for more than 20 years. Mr. O'Hare remains active in his practice as a senior commercial litigation partner, continues to serve on the firm's executive committee and will maintain his presence in the community.

"I have been honored to lead our office for the past 23 years," said Mr. O'Hare. "I look forward to the next chapter under Ketan's capable leadership."

At Snell & Wilmer, Mr. Vakil is co-chair of the firm's intellectual property group and concentrates his practice in intellectual property protection, litigation, counseling, and licensing including the procurement and litigation of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. He has significant experience in preparing and prosecuting patents and trademarks, evaluating prior art for patentability, infringement and validity, preparing infringement and validity opinions, and counseling clients on intellectual property strategies, development, licensing and infringement. He is also lead counsel on several Inter Partes Review Proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Mr. Vakil will maintain and continue to build his practice as he takes on the new role of Orange County's administrative partner. Mr. Vakil's full bio is available online at https://www.swlaw.com/people/ketan_vakil.

About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit https://www.swlaw.com.

Contact
Shannon Tatro
***@swlaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@swlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Snell & Wilmer, Orange County Attorney, Oc Law Firm
Industry:Legal
Location:Orange County - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Snell & Wilmer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share