Ketan Vakil Assumes Role of Administrative Partner for Snell & Wilmer's Orange County Office
"I have been honored to lead our office for the past 23 years," said Mr. O'Hare. "I look forward to the next chapter under Ketan's capable leadership."
At Snell & Wilmer, Mr. Vakil is co-chair of the firm's intellectual property group and concentrates his practice in intellectual property protection, litigation, counseling, and licensing including the procurement and litigation of patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. He has significant experience in preparing and prosecuting patents and trademarks, evaluating prior art for patentability, infringement and validity, preparing infringement and validity opinions, and counseling clients on intellectual property strategies, development, licensing and infringement. He is also lead counsel on several Inter Partes Review Proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Mr. Vakil will maintain and continue to build his practice as he takes on the new role of Orange County's administrative partner. Mr. Vakil's full bio is available online at https://www.swlaw.com/
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit https://www.swlaw.com.
