News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ed Conrad contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Unity Minister writes about how a re-connection with an individual from the past changed his outlook
In an inspiring story titled, "Out of the Fog," Ed writes about how sometimes even doors that you think are closed can be miraculously opened once again.
Ed says, "Notice in your life where you remain reluctant to take action and follow your heart. It may feel like resigning to being stuck in a fog-shrouded valley. Connect with the truth that one simple and likely uncomfortable step can radically alter your relationship with your past and present and thereby shine new light into your future. Rather than waiting for the fog to lift, rise up and move toward what you truly want."
Ed Conrad, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, served as a Unity minister for more than 25 years. He is the founding minister of Columbine Spiritual Center in Boulder, Colorado and Unity in the Heart in St. Paul, Minnesota and most recently served as senior minister at Unity of the Valley in Eugene, Oregon. Ed's in-depth forty-year spiritual inquiry and unique set of life experiences have forged his passion to share with others the transformative power of living a heart-centered life. He is the author of Heart Power: Inspiring the Courage to Heal and Love Yourself One Day at a Time, a one-of-a-kind daily reader for personal and spiritual restoration published in 2014. He loves Oregon and continues to speak, write, and do book readings around the U.S as well as love and appreciate his children and grandchildren.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse