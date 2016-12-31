Country(s)
Cabin Crew Recruitment Days taking place in Brussels, Belgium
Applicants can apply to attend the Recruitment Days through the following links:
Junior Cabin Crew Assessment Day (Taking place on 10th January): http://bit.ly/
Senior Cabin Crew Assessment Day (Taking place on 17th January): http://bit.ly/
So what are you waiting for? Apply today and start a dream job in 2017!
About NoBox HR Outsourcing:
Based in Dublin, Ireland, NoBox has been providing HR services for over 25 years to the aviation, medical, transportation, hospitality, IT and language sectors. Together we are the biggest supplier of customer service staff to Europe's largest airline – employing over 4500 people directly.
About CityJet:
CityJet, a truly European airline, is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Antwerp and London, with staff residing across Europe, in The Netherlands, France, The United Kingdom and Ireland.
