January 2017
Cabin Crew Recruitment Days taking place in Brussels, Belgium

 
imageedit_1_7625520482
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- NoBox HR Outsourcing are delighted to announce that we are currently recruiting for Junior and Senior Cabin Crew positions for our client CityJet. Recruitment days will be taking place for these positions on the 10th and 17th January in Brussels, Belgium. This is an exciting opportunity to join our team, operating for CityJet who are a dynamic and progressive Airline. Applicants will be based in the cosmopolitan city of Brussels, Belgium. You will be operating on CityJet's newest aircraft, the Superjet SSJ100.

Applicants can apply to attend the Recruitment Days through the following links:

Junior Cabin Crew Assessment Day (Taking place on 10th January):  http://bit.ly/2iAstgT

Senior Cabin Crew Assessment Day (Taking place on 17th January):  http://bit.ly/2hNRxBO

So what are you waiting for? Apply today and start a dream job in 2017!

About NoBox HR Outsourcing:

Based in Dublin, Ireland, NoBox has been providing HR services for over 25 years to the aviation, medical, transportation, hospitality, IT and language sectors. Together we are the biggest supplier of customer service staff to Europe's largest airline – employing over 4500 people directly.

About CityJet:

CityJet, a truly European airline, is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Antwerp and London, with staff residing across Europe, in The Netherlands, France, The United Kingdom and Ireland.

Source:NoBox HR Outsourcing Solutions
Email:***@nobox.ie
Tags:Cabin Crew, Flight Attendant, Recruitment, Brussels, NoBox, Job, Hotesse de l'air
Industry:Business, Services, Tourism, Transportation, Travel
Location:Brussels - Brussels - Belgium
