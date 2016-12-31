News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chris Flisher contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Astrologer shares how embracing Buddhism changed his life after the loss of a loved one
In an inspiring story titled, "Spirit in Recovery," Chris tells his beautiful and inspiring story of how he recovered after his wife's death through the healing power of Buddhism.
Chris says, "The Buddhist approach of living life without expectation was so succinctly perfect to me that it truly captured my psyche in an instant of discovery. It was an epiphany in every sense of the word. It was a flash of recognition out of the blue. With a simple shift of my perspective, I was able to see life and its outcomes much differently. I can't quite explain why it all came together so easily for me."
Chris Flisher has been a student of astrology since his first encounter with an astrologer in 1973. Since then, Chris has gone on to achieve international recognition as the host of the popular radio and television shows called "Turning Of The Wheel." Discussing astrology, art, and spiritual adventure with some of the world's most enlightened individuals, the shows serve to introduce listeners to a broad range of topics and the greatest divination tools known to humankind.Chris is currently pursuing a degree in Creative Writing at Lesley University in Cambridge, Ma.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse