Sari Miettinen, MD, Named Heywood Medical Group's Medical Director

Contact

Heywood Healthcare

***@heywood.org Heywood Healthcare

End

-- Heywood Medical Group (HMG) has appointed pediatrician, Sari Miettinen MD, as its medical director effective January 1, 2017.With more than a decade of experience providing high level Pediatric care, Dr. Sari Miettinen joined the Heywood Healthcare family in 2015. In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Miettinen brings a strong managerial background to the Medical Director role, focusing on the operational aspects of the growing multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care centers. Additionally, she serves as a liaison to the physicians and advanced practice providers and a member of Heywood Healthcare's senior leadership team.Prior to joining the Heywood Team, Dr. Miettinen served as the Physician site leader at Texas Children's Pediatrics and provided well-child and acute care for Navajo children at the Northern Navajo Medical Center, Shiprock, NM.Dr. Miettinen is also the founder of Optimum Practice Management (OPM), which assists with the development of clinical processes and procedures for new and established medical practices. OPM also assists primary care and specialty practices with transformation into patient-centered medical/specialty homes/practices (PCMH/PCSP). OPM has successfully navigated both multi-specialty and primary care groups through practice transformation and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) recognition.Dr. Miettinen received her undergraduate degree from Rice University and her medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, where she also completed her residency. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and active in its Member Section on Administration and Practice Management.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and upcoming in 2017, The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.