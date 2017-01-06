News By Tag
Nail Essentials Nail Polish Remover Wipes - Now available at Lewis Drug
Nail Essentials Nail Polish Remover Wipes make the removal of nail polish simple, safe, and effective by offering an acetone free soybean based nail polish remover solution. Say goodbye to the chemical smell of acetone and the bottle that can spill and ruin furniture and carpet. No more cotton balls or toilet paper! Our Nail Polish Remover Wipes remove nail polish as effectively as acetone and come in three varieties, Maximum Strength, Vitamin E Enriched, and Moisturizing Aloe. Portability is the name of the game with convenient user-friendly flexible packaging that allows you to take your wipes with you in your purse, in the glove box, or traveling in your carry on or luggage, and will not dry out. Nail Essentials - Nail Polish Remover Wipes, the solution to all the headaches of removing your nail polish!
Jan 06, 2017