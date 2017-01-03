 
HighPoint Technology Expands Team with Higher Education Veteran Dr. Manuel "Buddy" Ramos

 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- HighPoint Technology, a leading provider of turnkey mobile and financial aid solutions for higher education campuses wanting more functionality from their PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Manuel "Buddy" Ramos to their team. Dr. Ramos will serve as a Higher Education Strategist, adding yet another layer of unparalleled experience to the deep knowledge base of the company.

Dr. Ramos has a distinguished career in academic advising as a Higher Education administrator and as an executive advancing technology in education with companies such as IBM, Oracle/PeopleSoft, CIBER, and Highstreet. As former President of the National Academic Advising Association, a Kellogg Fellow, and multiple other accomplishments and recognitions, Dr. Ramos is a proven higher education leader.

"We are excited to have Buddy on the team. His impressive record of success in helping institutions foster programs that promote increased student satisfaction, achievement and retention with the use of technology aligns perfectly with HighPoint's vision," says George Amalor, founder, and CEO of HighPoint Technology. "His knowledge in advising and improving the student experience will help our company and our customers tremendously."

Much of HighPoint's success over the past decade can be attributed to its reliance on client feedback for product development. Dr. Ramos will act as a resource and customer advocate to HighPoint's product and sales teams. By partnering and problem solving directly with clients, HighPoint will be able to continue innovating and developing products specifically designed to solve the challenges faced by higher learning institutions.

"I am very happy to be part of the HighPoint team," says Dr. Ramos. "They are leaders in this industry and have proven they understand higher ed, technology, PeopleSoft and student success better than anyone. We will work hard to continue to develop products and strategies that deliver the best outcomes for our clients and their students."

About HighPoint Technology

HighPoint (https://www.mhighpoint.com/) expands the functionality of PeopleSoft Campus Solutions to provide higher learning institutions and their students a beautiful, secure interface to engage and reach their personal goals. Using HighPoint Mobile Campus Solutions (https://www.mhighpoint.com/products/), students have the ability to stay connected, access their records, and navigate their educational journey easily using any mobile device.

Media Contact
Jourdy Thro
800-767-0893
***@mhighpoint.com
Source:HighPoint Technology
