News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HighPoint Technology Expands Team with Higher Education Veteran Dr. Manuel "Buddy" Ramos
Dr. Ramos has a distinguished career in academic advising as a Higher Education administrator and as an executive advancing technology in education with companies such as IBM, Oracle/PeopleSoft, CIBER, and Highstreet. As former President of the National Academic Advising Association, a Kellogg Fellow, and multiple other accomplishments and recognitions, Dr. Ramos is a proven higher education leader.
"We are excited to have Buddy on the team. His impressive record of success in helping institutions foster programs that promote increased student satisfaction, achievement and retention with the use of technology aligns perfectly with HighPoint's vision," says George Amalor, founder, and CEO of HighPoint Technology. "His knowledge in advising and improving the student experience will help our company and our customers tremendously."
Much of HighPoint's success over the past decade can be attributed to its reliance on client feedback for product development. Dr. Ramos will act as a resource and customer advocate to HighPoint's product and sales teams. By partnering and problem solving directly with clients, HighPoint will be able to continue innovating and developing products specifically designed to solve the challenges faced by higher learning institutions.
"I am very happy to be part of the HighPoint team," says Dr. Ramos. "They are leaders in this industry and have proven they understand higher ed, technology, PeopleSoft and student success better than anyone. We will work hard to continue to develop products and strategies that deliver the best outcomes for our clients and their students."
About HighPoint Technology
HighPoint (https://www.mhighpoint.com/
Media Contact
Jourdy Thro
800-767-0893
***@mhighpoint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse