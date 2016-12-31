News By Tag
Lennar's Quatama Park Grand Open Saturday, January 20
"This community is a great opportunity for new home ownership," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "We've brought thoughtfully designed new homes with great features homebuyers are sure to love."
Quatama Park offers two distinctive floorplans to choose from, with townhome sizes ranging between approximately 1,407 to 1,572 square feet of living space. Quatama park is set in a great location near to Lexington Park, Sutherland Meadows Park and Seminole Park along Bronson Park, offering a great opportunity for families to get outdoors. Additionally, Quatama Park is only two miles away from Beaverton Creek.
Residence One is a three-story attached townhome that provides three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms atop approximately 1,572 square feet. Enter on the main floor to the one-bay over sized garage or foyer and take the stairs to the second level where you'll find the main living space. An open concept layout features the living room, dining room and kitchen with wraparound counter for added space seamlessly interconnecting. All three bedrooms are on the third story, where the master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet and private bathroom.
Residence Two is another three-story attached town home that provides two master bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms atop approximately 1,407 square feet. Enter through the foyer or one bay over sized garage on the first level to the main living, open-concept space. On the third level are dual master suites.
Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® program, Quatama Park residents will enjoy upscale features at no added cost. Among these are hardwood laminate flooring throughout the main living area, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances programmable thermostats, air conditioning, tankless water heaters and so much more.
For more information on this community or to sign up for the interest list visit: http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
