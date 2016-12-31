 
Illinois Railroad Worker Wins a Trip for Two to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway®!

Russell Rosiak won a Super Bowl trip after he entered to win the Big Game Dream Giveaway benefiting charities.
 
 
The Winner of the Big Game Dream Giveaway was Russell Rosiak.
The Winner of the Big Game Dream Giveaway was Russell Rosiak.
 
GRAVETTE, Ark. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway®, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes, ended on December 15, 2016. Russell Rosiak—a 29-year old railroad worker from Illinois—was the grand-prize winner. Mr. Rosiak was awarded two tickets to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, three nights of hotel accommodations at the Hyatt Place Galleria, $1,000 towards airfare, and access to PrimeSport's VIP Pre-Game Experience hosted by NFL legend Joe Montana.

Mr. Rosiak is a generous Dream Giveaway supporter who made several donations in 2016. His $25 donation on October 7th for the 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway proved to be the lucky one. "I have been entering the Dream Giveaway promotions for a few years now," he said. "Normally I try to enter each giveaway. I love that my donations go to help some great charities."

On Friday, December 29, 2016, Dream Giveaway Garage Director of Communications Christopher Phillip surprised Mr. Rosiak with the announcement that he had won the 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway. "I was completely shocked when I found out I had won," he said. "When I told my family I had won they were really excited for me."

Mr. Rosiak is a big football fan who loves the Dallas Cowboys. "Growing up I would watch Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith on the TV and that led to me becoming a Cowboys fan. I am hoping they make it to the Super Bowl." This will be Mr. Rosiak's first trip to the Super Bowl and he is excited to take in all the action.

"There is always that chance that you could win so don't ever give up!" he said, when asked what he would tell people who see amazing Dream Giveaway prizes on TV, in magazines, and online at www.dreamgiveaway.com.

The sponsor of this promotion was New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

