News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Illinois Railroad Worker Wins a Trip for Two to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway®!
Russell Rosiak won a Super Bowl trip after he entered to win the Big Game Dream Giveaway benefiting charities.
Mr. Rosiak is a generous Dream Giveaway supporter who made several donations in 2016. His $25 donation on October 7th for the 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway proved to be the lucky one. "I have been entering the Dream Giveaway promotions for a few years now," he said. "Normally I try to enter each giveaway. I love that my donations go to help some great charities."
On Friday, December 29, 2016, Dream Giveaway Garage Director of Communications Christopher Phillip surprised Mr. Rosiak with the announcement that he had won the 2016 Big Game Dream Giveaway. "I was completely shocked when I found out I had won," he said. "When I told my family I had won they were really excited for me."
Mr. Rosiak is a big football fan who loves the Dallas Cowboys. "Growing up I would watch Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith on the TV and that led to me becoming a Cowboys fan. I am hoping they make it to the Super Bowl." This will be Mr. Rosiak's first trip to the Super Bowl and he is excited to take in all the action.
"There is always that chance that you could win so don't ever give up!" he said, when asked what he would tell people who see amazing Dream Giveaway prizes on TV, in magazines, and online at www.dreamgiveaway.com.
The sponsor of this promotion was New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), a 501(c) 3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they received, NBCH provided grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.
For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.
A Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers (kmeyers@dggroupinc.com) to arrange a press interview.
#
Contact
DGGroup, Inc., Kim Meyers
***@dggroupinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse