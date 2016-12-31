News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LaSalle Network Achieves Double Digit Revenue Growth in 2016
National Staffing and Recruiting Firm Publishes 2016 Year-End Review
For its 18th consecutive year, LaSalle Network experienced organic revenue growth in 2016, increasing by 15 percent over last year. To support this business growth, the company hired more than 100 new employees and added a new sales recruiting business unit after adding two new business units in 2015.
"This has been a great year for us as we continued to expand and add services to better serve our clients," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network. "Eighteen years of annual revenue growth is a great achievement, and it wouldn't be possible without the hard-working, dedicated group we have."
In 2016, LaSalle Network opened its second office in downtown Chicago, the company's fourth office in Illinois and fifth nationally. The newest office will help achieve the company's aggressive growth plans for 2017, housing LaSalle Network's new 8,000-square-
LaSalle Network helped thousands of people find new jobs and partnered with hundreds of new clients in 2016, setting the company up for continued success in 2017. Additionally, the company promoted nearly 30 employees.
This year, LaSalle Network implemented a corporate wellness program, initiated and run by a group of seven employees who provide activities and resources surrounding physical, mental and financial wellness for LaSalle Network's nearly 200 employees. The employee-run committee provides free exercise options for employees, hosts step challenges in the office and promotes financial literacy by providing access to various financial resources.
LaSalle Network's corporate social responsibility committee, Community Champions, worked with 24 charities in 2016 to coordinate volunteer activities for employees, including a holiday partnership with Operation Gratitude, an organization that provides care packages for troops deployed oversees. Additionally, as part of LaSalle Network's commitment to giving back to the community, the company helped a family in need from Chicago's West Side move with their three children to a safer neighborhood. Not only did LaSalle pay their rent for 2017 but also provided job placement assistance for the two young parents.
In 2016, LaSalle won more than 20 revenue and culture-based awards, including:
• "Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America" list for the tenth consecutive year
• Inc. Magazine's "50 Best Workplaces" 2016
• Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work" 2016
• Crain's Chicago Business' "Best Places to Work" for the third year in a row, ranking among the top five in 2016
• Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" for the third consecutive year, ranking among the top five in 2016
• "Best Places to Work in Illinois" by Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC) and The Daily Herald Business Ledger for the fifth consecutive year
• Staffing Industry Analysts' "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" for the sixth consecutive year
• Entrepreneur and CultureIQ's "Top Company Cultures" list
• American Staffing Association's (ASA) 2016 "Genius Award," "Care Award," and "Staffing Employee of the Year"
• "101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in Chicago for the fifth consecutive year, named overall medium sized company winner in 2016
• "101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in the San Francisco Bay Area
• "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation" for the fourth consecutive year
For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit lasallenetwork.com (http://www.thelasallenetwork.com/
###
About LaSalle Network
LaSalle Network is a leading provider of professional staffing and recruiting services with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since its inception, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse