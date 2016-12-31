News By Tag
Media Veteran Dean Mandel Launches Viamark Advertising in New York City
Mandel began his marketing career on the digital side, helping local businesses develop an internet presence back when the concept was barely understood by the rest of the ad world. He honed his digital marketing craft over the years, navigating swift changes in technology and merging his marketing know-how with interactive concepts. His experience includes managing digital platforms in conjunction with traditional broadcast, print and out-of-home assets. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Sales Manager of CoxReps, the largest television station rep firm in the U.S, where he helped build video solutions to fit the social media landscape.
Mandel's unique experience, along with the tools and resources of Viamark Advertising, brings a fresh approach to NYC businesses starving for effective, yet cost-attainable campaigns— something for which Viamark has become known. Mark Storie, Viamark's President, called Dean Mandel "a seasoned dual-media pro that's difficult to find in today's messaging climate." "We're talking about someone who 'gets it' on every level – something from which NYC Metro businesses will truly benefit and thrive. Dean brings incredible savvy to the local table. We're thrilled to have his knowledge and talent in New York City," said Storie.
Storie added that recruiting outstanding talent and experience is what makes Viamark's model so successful. "People like Dean finally give smaller businesses in large cities a critical edge, and more bang for their media dollar. NYC businesses couldn't ask for a better partner than Dean Mandel," he said.
For more information, visit viamark.com
About Viamark Advertising
Viamark Advertising is a full-service ad agency with intimate local knowledge, offering 'tradigital' (traditional + digital) marketing and advertising to local businesses throughout the east coast. The agency handles over 150 accounts from Massachusetts to South Carolina, and specializes in strategic media buying, planning, and creative services for broadcast, print, digital and social media.
