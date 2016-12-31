News By Tag
Trevett Cristo Announces Alan De Peters as Partner
De Peters is an accomplished trial lawyer practicing across Upstate New York and has substantial experience across a comprehensive range of practice areas, including insurance defense and coverage litigation, commercial litigation, personal injury and landlord and tenant law.
"I am proud to announce Alan's partnership with the firm," says Louis Cristo, president of Trevett Cristo. "His commitment to his clients, ambitious attitude and strong litigation skills continue to contribute to our growing success and future vision for the firm."
With a long history in the construction industry, Alan has a unique perspective which has led him to develop a particular focus on litigating construction defect cases and those involving architectural and engineering claims. Known for putting clients' needs and concerns first, De Peters ensures that every case is brought to resolution as quickly and economically as possible.
De Peters received his J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law, Cum Laude, and his B.A. from Loyola University Maryland. Among his many professional associations, De Peters is a member of the Defense Research Institute and Liaison to the ADR Committee from the Young Lawyers Committee. He has been named a 2015 and 2016 Super Lawyer, Rising Star and was named an Associate Fellow in 2016 by the Litigation Counsel of America.
Trevett Cristo P.C. is a general practice law firm headquartered in Rochester, NY. The firm focuses on a wide range of practice areas, including civil and criminal litigation, commercial law, residential and commercial real estate law, business transactional law, personal and family law, estate planning and labor and employment matters. For more information, visit www.trevettcristo.com.
