 
News By Tag
* Politics
* Media
* Campaigns
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Advertising
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Jeff Haigney Promoted To Regional Vice President Of Political Sales For NCC Media

 
NEW YORK - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- NCC Media, the national advertising sales and marketing company owned by, and affiliated with, all of America's leading cable, satellite and telco operators, announced the promotion of Jeff Haigney to Regional Vice President, Political Sales. The announcement was made by Greg Schaefer, President and CEO of NCC Media.

In his new role, based in D.C, Haigney will lead NCC's efforts on behalf of the MVPD industry in the burgeoning political advertising sector. Over recent election cycles, political has become the industry's largest and most vibrant ad category, as their targeted local cable and digital ad products, infused with deep viewer and voter data, have emerged as the marketplace's most effective political ad platforms. Haigney's team in DC will continue to expand its in-depth work with virtually all of the Nation's political ad agencies, campaigns, data companies and consultants.

"Jeff's experience, determination and collaborative nature, as well as his sterling reputation across our company, the political advertising marketplace and our affiliates, made him the right choice for this role," said Schaefer.

Jeff Haigney joined NCC's political sales team in 2009 as Vice President, and quickly became a key player in the development and implementation of strategies that contributed to tremendous growth of NCC's political advertising revenue, which exceeded $500 million in 2016. Haigney brings two decades of broadcast and cable experience to his new role, spanning research, sales and management with Seltel, WTTG, WUSA-TV and Comcast. For more information, go to our website http://www.nccmedia.com

Media Contact
Lori Givens, NCC Media
lori.givens@nccmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nccmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Politics, Media, Campaigns
Industry:Advertising
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NCC Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share