Jeff Haigney Promoted To Regional Vice President Of Political Sales For NCC Media
In his new role, based in D.C, Haigney will lead NCC's efforts on behalf of the MVPD industry in the burgeoning political advertising sector. Over recent election cycles, political has become the industry's largest and most vibrant ad category, as their targeted local cable and digital ad products, infused with deep viewer and voter data, have emerged as the marketplace's most effective political ad platforms. Haigney's team in DC will continue to expand its in-depth work with virtually all of the Nation's political ad agencies, campaigns, data companies and consultants.
"Jeff's experience, determination and collaborative nature, as well as his sterling reputation across our company, the political advertising marketplace and our affiliates, made him the right choice for this role," said Schaefer.
Jeff Haigney joined NCC's political sales team in 2009 as Vice President, and quickly became a key player in the development and implementation of strategies that contributed to tremendous growth of NCC's political advertising revenue, which exceeded $500 million in 2016. Haigney brings two decades of broadcast and cable experience to his new role, spanning research, sales and management with Seltel, WTTG, WUSA-TV and Comcast. For more information, go to our website http://www.nccmedia.com
