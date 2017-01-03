News By Tag
National Awards Highlight South Nassau's Service Excellence
"These awards underscore our ongoing commitment to quality," said Richard J. Murphy, president & CEO at South Nassau. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve patient care and patient satisfaction, so it's reassuring to see that we are receiving national recognition for these efforts in a number of key service areas."
The awards include:
· Home Health - For the 11th consecutive year, SNCH Home Care has earned a spot in the prestigious HomeCare Elite™ listing of the top 25 percent of home health care providers in the United States. The listing is based on a collection of performance measures including quality of care, quality improvement, patient experience, process measure implementation, and financial performance. The 2016 HomeCare EliteTM listing uses publicly available data from the CMS Home Health Compare and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Cost reports.
· Dialysis Center - South Nassau's Outpatient Dialysis Center in Oceanside was awarded five stars, the highest possible Overall Quality rating from the US Federal Government's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dialysis Facility Compare ratings service. The Overall Quality rating is based on performance measured in each of nine categories, including reducing hospitalizations, catheter use vs. fistulas, blood transfusion and deaths, among other concerns. CMS created the new Five-Star Quality Rating System as a way to help patients decide where they want to receive healthcare by providing more transparency about dialysis center performance.
· Stroke Care - The American Heart Association/
These latest awards join a list of others that South Nassau has earned for quality, performance and patient safety, including:
• American College of Surgeons Level II Trauma Center Verification
• Re-accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers
• World Health Organization/
• Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Accreditation of Surgical and Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency Training Programs
• Get With The Guidelines®–Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award by the American Heart Association/
• American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Outstanding Achievement Award;
• Joint Commission Top Performer on Key Quality Measures;
• Joint Commission Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers;
• Joint Commission Certification for Disease-Specific Care in heart failure, hip and knee replacement, wound care and end-stage renal disease and bariatric surgery
Designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), South Nassau® Communities Hospital is one of the region's largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-
Media Contact
Damian J. Becker
South Nassau Communties Hospital
516-377-5370
***@snch.org
