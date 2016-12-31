News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Atlanta February 2
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the 30 companies attending the upcoming Atlanta event are DAV, Farmers Insurance, Accenture, Amazon, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Luxottica, Waste Management, Airstreams Renewables, Argosy University, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, Caraustar Industries, Inc., Carmeuse Lime and Stone, Colonial Life, Connecticut School of Broadcasting, DeVry University, Gray Construction, Inc., Heavy Construction Academy, Heavy Equipment College of Georgia, Interfor, Lanier Parking, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Medical Sales College - EliteMed Recruiting, Pilot Catastrophe Services, Inc., Safe-Guard Products International, LLC., Starbucks Coffee Company, The University of Tennessee Chattanooga, University System of Georgia eCore and Warrior Met Coal. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In October of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Atlanta event connected more than 492 veteran job seekers with 67 exhibitors including DAV, Delta Air Lines, Federal Bureau of Prisons, FedEx Ground, Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McKesson Corporation and The Home Depot - Supply Chain. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 706 interviews and make up to 232 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 31 events in Atlanta, drawing 14,531 attendees and 1,259 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 903,000+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
