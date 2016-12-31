News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Balanced Living & Productivity Expert Susan Sly to Speak at Upcoming Network Marketing Pro Event
Scottsdale, AZ — January 6, 2017 — Best-selling author, work life balance speaker and entrepreneur Susan Sly is pleased to be included among the featured speakers at the 2017 Most Powerful Women in Network Marketing event held at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada March 2-4, 2017.
The combined 17 hours of training will be a master's course in the most important issues facing women entrepreneurs around the world today. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from the best in a completely safe and supportive environment.
The training will consist of over 20 amazing individual women who will share tips, ideas and insights on being a more powerful leader in network marketing.
In between the training sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the most powerful women in the Network Marketing and develop friendships that will last a lifetime.
To learn more about the event, please visit: https://networkmarketingpro.com/
About Susan Sly
Susan Sly is a best-selling author, speaker, trainer and entrepreneur. She has appeared on CNN, CNBC, Fox, Lifetime Television, The CBN, The Morning Show in Australia and been quoted in Forbes Magazine Online.
Additionally, Susan is the author of 7 books. Her book project with NY Times Best Selling Author, Jack Canfield, made six Amazon Best Selling lists.
She has completed the Boston Marathon 6X and placed Top 10 in the Pro Division of the Ironman Triathlon in Malaysia.
Susan is passionate about philanthropy. As such, she has dedicated a significant amount of time and money working to liberate girls from trafficking. Furthermore, she invests in education to support women and girls who have survived trauma and abuse both domestically and overseas.
Susan is the mother of five children and resides with her husband in Scottsdale, Arizona. Find out more about Susan at www.susansly.com
Susan truly believes we can have it all.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse