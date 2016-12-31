News By Tag
Eco-Friendly Business Offers Better Way to Heat Water
Jessups Solar Squad is one of the multiple businesses that have dedicated themselves to bringing the Tasmanian energy industry into the future our planet requires, and are doing so with some innovative relatively new science: solar water heating.
Although versions of solar water heating have been around since the late 1800's, it was not until recently that people have begun to see the need to switch over from the more traditional heating sources. It has also taken a few leaps in technology to make the idea of heating water without fossil fuels a viable option in certain climates. Places like Israel and Greece were forced to innovate their way out of oil shortages during the last century and found their climates adequate to using solar power for their water solutions. These solutions have not been without their drawbacks, however, and it was not until 2005 that technology advancements allowed Spain to be comfortable enough with the idea to become the first country to make solar power water heating mandatory in new homes.
The vast reduction in the cost of solar technologies and the progress made in implementing them that we see today has opened the floodgates towards empowering individuals with the means to unplug completely from the traditional energy networks. Individual citizens are often more consciously aware and supportive of change than the government entities they live underneath - and are now receiving the means to make a real difference in their environment without waiting for the old world bureaucracies to catch up.
For those in Tasmania who wish to save money on their energy bills, and want to do a their part by reducing their carbon footprint, Jessups Solar Squad
