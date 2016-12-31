News By Tag
The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features VIRGINIA TECH Head Coach Pat Mason
The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Mason enters his 19th season in the coaching profession. He was promoted to the position of associate head coach at Tech in the fall of 2012, serving as the pitching game coordinator and recruiting coordinator in his three years prior to his promotion. The former Northeastern catcher (1994-97) spent the previous five seasons before coming to Tech as an assistant at Northeastern (2005-10).
Before his arrival in Blacksburg, Mason was the recipient of the 2010 Kevin Burr Award given to the top assistant coach in New England as selected by his peers. He also served as assistant coach at Framingham State in 2004 after four years at Boston College, when Hughes was the head coach there. For the summers of 2003-06, he was a coach with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League.
Mason has a tremendous history of developing catching prospects and in his previous 13 years of coaching before coming to Tech, he served as a mentor for 10 catchers who were selected in the MLB Draft.
While playing at Northeastern, the Franklin, Massachusetts, native was the team's captain in 1996 and 1997, and helped NU to America East championships in 1994 and 1997. In his four years, he found his way into the record books on both sides of the ball, as his 19 career home runs rank high in Husky history and, defensively, he holds the NU record for errorless chances in a season with 242 (1997).
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Pat Mason. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by visiting www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com (http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com) or calling (973) 921.0400 today!
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
9733468100
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
