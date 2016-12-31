The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features VIRGINIA TECH Head Coach Pat Mason

Pat Mason

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Pat Mason of Virginia Tech as well as Louisville, Michigan State, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Mason enters his 19th season in the coaching profession. He was promoted to the position of associate head coach at Tech in the fall of 2012, serving as the pitching game coordinator and recruiting coordinator in his three years prior to his promotion. The former Northeastern catcher (1994-97) spent the previous five seasons before coming to Tech as an assistant at Northeastern (2005-10).Before his arrival in Blacksburg, Mason was the recipient of the 2010 Kevin Burr Award given to the top assistant coach in New England as selected by his peers. He also served as assistant coach at Framingham State in 2004 after four years at Boston College, when Hughes was the head coach there. For the summers of 2003-06, he was a coach with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League.Mason has a tremendous history of developing catching prospects and in his previous 13 years of coaching before coming to Tech, he served as a mentor for 10 catchers who were selected in the MLB Draft.While playing at Northeastern, the Franklin, Massachusetts, native was the team's captain in 1996 and 1997, and helped NU to America East championships in 1994 and 1997. In his four years, he found his way into the record books on both sides of the ball, as his 19 career home runs rank high in Husky history and, defensively, he holds the NU record for errorless chances in a season with 242 (1997).