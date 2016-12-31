News By Tag
Proforma Preferred Solutions Acquires Creative Promotions
"Creative Promotions has been providing businesses in Camden, Dover and beyond with promotional printing and marketing materials for over 32 years, so it was extremely important to us to find the right partner to continue serving our community as we transitioned out of the business," said Betsy Gustafson, Owner of Creative Promotions. "We are confident that Proforma will not only continue to provide excellent service to our clients, but greatly expand the business's offerings with a much wider scope of product options and marketing services."
Proforma Preferred Solutions offers brand and graphic communications solutions through promotional products, commercial printing services, business documents, mailing services and eCommerce solutions. Jim Rafte has been in the marketing industry for 29 years and specializes in developing comprehensive marketing campaigns.
"We know how important it is for our clients to have one, convenient partner for all their marketing needs," said Rafte. "We are excited to offer Creative Promotions' clients the convenience and efficiency of Proforma's infinite marketing resources."
As a part of a network of more than 750 independent offices, Proforma Preferred Solutions provides clients with "One Source, Infinite Resources" to implement and simplify multi-channel and multi-targeted marketing efforts.
For more information about Proforma Preferred Solutions, please visit ProformaPreferredSolutions.com or contact Jim Rafte at (302) 677-1761.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
