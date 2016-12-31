News By Tag
Atlantic Beach Luminaria Raises $3,700
"It was so incredible to see the streets of Atlantic Beach, throughout the community, lined with luminaria, magically transforming our city into a night of lights and a celebration of the holiday season, like it has never seen before," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Realtor Lee Elmore. "I personally want to thank everyone who volunteered and participated, to help make the inaugural Atlantic Beach Luminaria a huge success. We are looking forward to even bigger participation in the years to come. We will be adding Neptune Beach to the event next year, so get ready for an even bigger night of lights."
Modeled after the popular luminaria in Riverside Avondale, the Atlantic Beach event produced a beautiful holiday glow throughout the community, providing a spectacular setting to bring friends and neighbors together to share in the magic of the holiday season. Proceeds from the event were raised from luminaria kits sales and community donations. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices plans to expand the luminaria event to neighboring Beaches communities in the future.
"Our team loves to be a part of events that bring our communities together while making a positive difference in the lives of many," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We appreciate the tremendous support we received from the Atlantic Beach community and we are especially proud of our Atlantic Beach/Intracoastal West/Southside branch office team for making our inaugural luminaria event a terrific success. We are already looking forward to a bigger and brighter event in 2017."
More information is available at http://www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
