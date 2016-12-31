 
ABBS- Demonstrates Benefits of Study toward Management Education in Bangalore

The Higher Education Institution in India; offers value-added training programs in addition to the prescribed syllabi.
 
 
ABBS
ABBS
 
BANGALORE, India - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ABBS vision is to provide relevant education to students in Bangalore India that is consistent with today's changing world. The school makes provision for the best faculties and infrastructure to enable students to succeed and be of utmost benefit to society.

Bangalore continues to be the most preferred destination for higher education in India. The opportunities and interesting elements about Bangalore, are its metropolitan culture, the IT sector and the young vibrant population. A small example of a diverse, multicultural platform is seen at ABBS (Acharya Bangalore B School). What makes ABBS unique is that it focuses on experiential learning and skills outside of the classroom.

Most people come to Bangalore to experience the work culture- it is fast paced and engaging. Location and corporate relations play a crucial role for placements, and it is one of the prime reasons for ABBS students seizing top-notch jobs. Balancing academics, work and social life is what makes a student successful in the long run. At ABBS, the saying goes; "Work hard, play hard".

The litmus test for any educational institution is the standing in accreditations. ABBS has two national (NAAC 'A' grade, NBA for management programs) accreditations and one International (IACBE, USA) accreditation. The testimony of a B-School for its success is its consistent standing among elite B-Schools. ABBS has always ranked among the top 1% of the best B-schools in India. ABBS is also verified and affiliated as a 'Global League Institute' by 'Great Place To Study Research Institute', London.

The infrastructure at ABBS is an aesthetically designed campus upon five acres of land that is entirely Wi-Fi enabled. It runs on an ICT (TCS iON enabled ERP), facilitated with video conferencing and e-learning tools. These facilities contribute to great value for students. The campus is a mix of grand architectural design, infused with lush greenery; providing an inspirational environment for learning and rejuvenation.

ABBS offers programs in MBA, PGDM, BBA, M.Com, M.Sc., B.Sc., MSW, B.Com, BCA, BA. For more info, please visit : http://www.acharyabbs.ac.in

Telephone: +91 9141707070

Media Contact: Ajitesh Basani,

Executive Director | ABBS, Bangalore

NorCal Press
***@norcalpress.net
Source:
Email:***@norcalpress.net Email Verified
Click to Share