HotelsPro Appointed New Regional VP for MEA and South Asia

-- HotelsPro, a technology and reservation solutions provider for travel industry professionals and a brand of the world's leading travel and accommodation supplier MetGlobal Group of Companies, appointed a newDirectly reporting to the Managing Director, Alaeddin Jebrini Erkan will be responsible for the management of HotelsPro Dubai office and all operations in Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions. Mr. Erkan has expertises on various areas such as business development, travel management, tourism management, online travel, team management, strategic planning and international sales.Alaeddin Jebrini Erkan was graduated from Istanbul Technical University in 1992 and thereafter completed his masters degree at Marmara University. Starting his professional career at Emirates Tours which he established in Istanbul on 1992 and leaded as a managing Partner till 2001, he moved to Los Angeles - USA and worked as Director of sales in Elbiali Group, in 2006 he shifted to Dubai and joined Avionics Travel & Tourism as CEO, afterwards he worked as Senior Travel Manager at the semi government investment management company, Dubai World. In 2009, he joined UAE based Al Nasr International Group and worked as Director of Business Development. Recently worked as Managing Director at Dubai Link Travel &Tours, Mr. Erkan joined HotelsPro as Regional VP for MEA and South Asia in August 2016."We are pleased to have Alaeddin in HotelsPro family, who has made significant achievements in the management of tourism in the most powerful brands of Middle East. We believe that HotelsPro will achieve its targets in Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions faster with Mr. Erkan's contribution."saidHotelsPro, one of the strong players of tourism industry in global market, offers attractive options for the most exclusive demands of its customers with more than 342.000 hotels in more than 205 countries. Aiming to continue to expand its hotel inventory worldwide, HotelsPro has local offices in more than 40 countries.