January 2017





Live Podcast Recording in Sheffield

Local comedy podcast plans live recording for series 4 of their award nominated improv radio show
 
 
Flyer For Live Event
Flyer For Live Event
SHEFFIELD, U.K. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- "A Little Bit Racey" is an award nominated improv comedy panel show from 'Cornucopia Radio' (the Sheffield based; spoken word internet radio station), in which four panellists race against a time limit of just three minutes to create a funny story about reaching a destination using randomly assigned companions, objects and modes of transport.

The fourth series begins broadcasting on 'Cornucopia Radio' in February, but this year they've got something a little extra planned, a live extravaganza! They'll be recording and filming an additional live version of the show on the 8th of February at 8pm at DINA Venue, Sheffield (doors 7.30pm)

They'll also have a bunch of local comedians & improv groups performing during the first half of the show to get everybody in the right mood.

And best of all, it's free! So come down, have some fun, have a drink, have a laugh & watch four comedians display their lack of geographical knowledge all in the name of radio comedy!!

You can listen to previous editions of the show on the Cornucopia Radio website:

http://www.cornucopia-radio.co.uk/a-little-bit-racey/

For Further Information Please Contact:

Peter Beeston

Director of Cornucopia Radio

Telephone: 07481532289
E-mail: studio@cornucopia-radio.co.uk
Website: http://www.cornucopia-radio.co.uk

Contact
Peter Beeston
Director of Cornucopia Radio
***@cornucopia-radio.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@cornucopia-radio.co.uk Email Verified
Tags: Podcast, Sheffield, Radio
Industry:Entertainment
Location: Sheffield - Sheffield - United Kingdom
Subject:Events
