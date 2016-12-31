News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Live Podcast Recording in Sheffield
Local comedy podcast plans live recording for series 4 of their award nominated improv radio show
The fourth series begins broadcasting on 'Cornucopia Radio' in February, but this year they've got something a little extra planned, a live extravaganza!
They'll also have a bunch of local comedians & improv groups performing during the first half of the show to get everybody in the right mood.
And best of all, it's free! So come down, have some fun, have a drink, have a laugh & watch four comedians display their lack of geographical knowledge all in the name of radio comedy!!
You can listen to previous editions of the show on the Cornucopia Radio website:
http://www.cornucopia-
For Further Information Please Contact:
Peter Beeston
Director of Cornucopia Radio
Telephone: 07481532289
E-mail: studio@cornucopia-
Website: http://www.cornucopia-
266
Contact
Peter Beeston
Director of Cornucopia Radio
***@cornucopia-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse