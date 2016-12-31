Notionpress presents author Kalyani Majumdar with her novel 'The Peepal, The Girl and The City'

Contact

-- Notion Press is super proud to bring you a book that talks about one of the topics that needs to be discussed and addressed right now – lack of trees and gardens and their effect on environment. Titled as The Peepal, the Girl and the City, the book is written by Kalyani Majumdar in association with GVK Botanical Gardens and is published by Notion Press. It is now available to readers all over the world.The author has taken a serious issue concerning our society and environment and has made a book that is informative, engaging, and enlightening, too. The book is a beautiful blend of text and illustrations that will appeal to people of all age groups, especially children. The book revolves around the fictional character, a girl, who meets a peepal plant in Mumbai. They immediately become friends and soon they start talking about gardens, deforestation, and the infestation of buildings in urban cities.The book also talks about the timeline of gardens in Indian history and makes us think through the perspective of the two protagonists if there's any way we can get back to the good old times when greenery filled our sight, and smell of fresh grass filled the air. Both the girl and the Peepal plant go in search of a place where the plant could grow into a tree and stand in all its glory but soon realized there's no space for trees to grow to their full potential in the concrete jungles. Through the perspective of the plant, issues like climate change, deforestation, and destruction of the ecosystem are beautifully pointed out by the author.Finally, the friends head to the Mumbai T2 airport to witness the beautiful roof gardens that have been set up. The plant finally sees some hope and at last finds a place to grow there. In the book, the author has also shared the ways one can go about creating a roof garden and has given useful tips for effective maintenance. GVK Botanical Garden team has also shared information on the species of plants displayed at the Mumbai airport for readers to know. Written in an easy language, this book is something what we need right now. Grab your copy today.Kalyani Majumdar is a writer, photo-essayist and Heritologist. She has written essays and features on architecture, art, culture and urban issues for various magazines such as the Indian edition of Domus, Domus Italy, India Today, Marwar and so on. She was also the former Senior Assistant Editor for Domus India. She holds a Master's Degree in Conservation and Heritage Management and is a nature enthusiast. She has worked on development projects in the High Himalayan regions to create awareness through setting up rural Interpretation centers on cultural and natural heritage of the region.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.