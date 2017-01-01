News By Tag
TaraSafe offers iPhone7 to the end users of its garments
As part of its end user engagement and incentives program, TaraSafe has created an unprecedented offer for all end users of its TarArc range of Products.
To be eligible for the reward, the user has to fill out a simple registration form available at http://www.tararc.com/
The picture with the maximum likes on Facebook will win an iPhone7.
TaraSafe has launched this contest as a token of appreciation for the end users of its TarArc range of clothing. TarArc is the catalogued range of electric arc flash protective clothing by TaraSafe. This specially designed fashionable clothing brand comprises of certified arc rated clothing and provides superior protection and maximum comfort.
This offer has been sponsored by http://www.tarasafe.com
Contact Us
Company Name :Tarasafe
Address : Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai, UAE
PO Box 40402
Tel: +971-56-350-
Email: dubai@tarasafe.in
Url : http://www.tarasafe.com/
Contact
971563503066
tarasafe14@gmail.com
