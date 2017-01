TaraSafe offers iPhone7 to the end users of its garments

As part of its end user engagement and incentives program, TaraSafe has created an unprecedented offer for all end users of its TarArc range of Products.

-- As part of its end user engagement and incentives program, TaraSafe has created an unprecedented offer for all end users of its TarArc range of Products. The offer will entitle one lucky user to win the latest iPhone7 and the contest is open to all end users who have procured the garments within the specified time frame.To be eligible for the reward, the user has to fill out a simple registration form available at http://www.tararc.com/iPhone7 and follow it up by uploading a selfie on TaraSafe's Facebook page - http://www.facebook.com/tarasafeThe picture with the maximum likes on Facebook will win an iPhone7.TaraSafe has launched this contest as a token of appreciation for the end users of its TarArc range of clothing. TarArc is the catalogued range of electric arc flash protective clothing by TaraSafe. This specially designed fashionable clothing brand comprises of certified arc rated clothing and provides superior protection and maximum comfort.This offer has been sponsored by http://www.tarasafe.com =====================================================================================Contact UsCompany Name :TarasafeAddress : Jumeirah Lakes TowersDubai, UAEPO Box 40402Tel: +971-56-350-3066Email: dubai@tarasafe.inUrl : http://www.tarasafe.com/